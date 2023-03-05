The trend of one troublesome quarter sank Scott County in each of three regular season meetings with Frederick Douglass.
That dry spell repeated itself three times Friday night and relegated the Cardinals to a resounding 69-39 loss on the Broncos' home court in the 42nd District championship.
Thanks to its win over Sayre two evenings earlier, Scott County (11-21) already was guaranteed its first 11th Region tournament berth since the program won its fourth consecutive title in 2020.
Frederick Douglass (28-2), which has won 25 consecutive games since falling to Great Crossing in the final of the Billy Hicks Classic on Dec. 10, won the district championship for the fourth consecutive year.
The Broncos beat the Cards, 77-62, in that tournament and by margins of 71-63 and 68-46 in their two regular-season contests.
Nick Mosby was a bright spot for Scott County, rounding out a brilliant tournament with 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting to go along with three assists and three steals.
Larmarion McGrapth added eight points and JZ Middleton six for the Cards, who were held to 35.7 percent from the field and harassed into 17 turnovers.
Douglass jumped out to an 8-0 on baskets by Tylon Webb, Logan Busson, Armelo Boone and Kai Simpson before Mosby broke the spell with two free throws at the 3:52 mark.
Mosby scored all six points for SC in the opening period, which ended with the Broncos on top by 11.
That lead went to 23-8 on a Boone bucket with 6:04 left in the half before Scott County used a 10-3 run to stay alive going into the locker room.
Da'Quis Brown, Harrison Owens and Micah Glenn all made scoring contributions along with Mosby during that stretch.
It was still a nine-point game, 32-23, after Middleton buried a 3-pointer with 4:17 to go in the third. Consecutive put-backs by Boone and Webb began the Broncos' getaway.
Douglass outscored SC 18-8 in the third period and 25-13 in the fourth quarter, fueled by a whopping 33-16 advantage in the rebounding department on the night.
Simpson and Boone led the Broncos' balanced attack with 14 points apiece. Simpson chalked up seven rebounds. Boone collected six and made four steals.
Webb and Aveion Chenault provided 12 points each. Douglass shot 28-for-42 (66.7 percent) inside the arc on the evening and 56.9 percent overall.