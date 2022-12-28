FAIRDALE — An eight-mile traffic jam that slowed the Great Crossing boys' basketball team on the Gene Snyder Freeway during its Tuesday rush-hour commute to the King of the Bluegrass championship seemed symbolic a few hours later.
No. 4 GC never revved up to the speed and precision that characterized its first three days at the state's marquee Christmas tournament. No. 1 Warren Central was a well-oiled machine by comparison, riding a symphony of 3-point shots and drumbeat of dunks to a convincing 89-56 victory at Stanley Hardin Gymnasium.
“They obviously were much better that us tonight, so we got a little humbled, but that's OK,” Great Crossing coach Steve Page said. “We had a great week and had a great first month or however long we've been playing. If you told me at the start of the season we'd be 9-2 and playing the last game in this tournament, we'd be happy with our start.”
Great Crossing (9-2) scored first on a put-back by Malachi Moreno, but Warren Central (9-0) — frequent KHSAA Sweet 16 finalist and semifinalist over the past five seasons — erupted for the next 10 points and never saw its lead shrink below four points for the duration.
Vince Dawson III's 3-pointer trimmed the Warhawks' deficit to that deceiving distance of 26-22. Two triples in reply by tournament most valuable player Kade Unseld punctuated a 14-3 run to the half by the Dragons.
Chappelle Whitney headlined Warren Central with 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists and joined Unseld on the all-tournament team. Damarion Walkup (18 points), Unseld (14 points, five rebounds, four assists), Omari Glover (14 points, six rebounds, five assists) joined the parade on a night when the Dragons shot 62.7 percent, including a scorching 10-for-16 from 3-point range.
“This is by no means an excuse, because they were better than we were tonight, but I do think we ran out of gas. I don't know if that means it's a 27-point game instead of a 33-point game if we had a little bit more gas,” Page said. “They made shots, but most of them were open shots. We didn't have a lot of time to prepare for 'em either. Basically an hour of that, and we spent most of that trying to get legs back and things of that nature.”
Gage Richardson led GC with 13 points, most of it with a cluster of three consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of a foregone conclusion. Dawson delivered 11 points, Moreno 10 points and seven rebounds, and Jeremiah Godfrey 10 points, four boards and three blocked shots.
Dawson and Moreno were all-tournament selections for Great Crossing, whose eight-game winning streak included wins over Spencer County, George Rogers Clark and Lyon County on back-to-back-to-back nights.
The Warhawks ended GRC's 37-game winning streak, third longest in state history, and contained Lyon County's Travis Perry, who has a chance to become the commonwealth's all-time leading scorer, on its journey to the final. Their only two defeats are against No. 1 Warren Central and No. 2 Covington Catholic.
“They're good. I knew coming into the season you've obviously got to rank GRC number one, because they're the defending state champions, but I knew (Warren Central was) probably the best team coming into the season,” Page said.
Great Crossing simply didn't have the defensive capital to spend on all five Warren Central threats at once. The Warhawks were often a step slow to answer the Dragons' ball movement and paid the price either in transition or with an uncontested three.
Walkup sandwiched two of the latter from an identical spot in the left corner around a spinning lay-up by Unseld and tip-back from Whitney for the quick 10-2 advantage.
After finally drawing GC's attention, Walkup lost his defenders with head and ball fakes for two more jumpers inside the arc before quarter's end. Junius Burrell's back-to-back buckets, a short jumper from Moreno and strong take to the hoop by Godfrey kept the gap at a manageable 16-11 after eight minutes.
“They just had so many kids. We were worried about not any individual kid. We were worried about one kid because of our match-ups. We felt like we had a deficiency no matter what match-up we would have chosen,” Page said.
“We felt OK guarding four in normal situations. We knew they would work the ball to get to that fifth, and we wanted to double it, and again we didn't have a lot of time to work on it, so the kids didn't really execute what we talked about. And it didn't really make a difference. They'd have passed out of it and probably made a three on the back side.”
GC fought through the additional momentum-building theatrics of a thunderous dunk by Malik Jefferson and twin 3-pointers from Izayiah Villafuerte to keep Warren Central within shouting distance.
Moreno's second-chance bucket, followed by his kick-out to Dawson for another triple, accounted for the 24-20 margin prior to a quick six from the law firm of Whitney, Glover and Unseld.
Richardson's lay-up after Burrell hustled to win a loose ball was the only Great Crossing field goal down the stretch. Unseld applied the exclamation point with two 3-pointers, the second after the Dragons drained the clock down to five seconds.
It was a far cry from GC's last-second win over Warren Central at a star-studded summer tournament in Shelbyville on a buzzer-beater by Burrell.
“Like I told Coach (William) Unseld right before we lined up, man, I hope we're lining up again in March, waiting for them to play 'My Old Kentucky Home' and the anthem and us lined across the foul line,” Page said. “Different circumstances, we might play 'em 100 times and not beat 'em that many times, but if we play 'em we only have to beat 'em once. I don't get too involved in what final scores are. It doesn't matter if it was 89-88 or 150-10. We got beat.”
Burrell buried a three to bring it back within a dozen early in the third quarter, but Warren Central erased any lingering drama with another 10-2 from four different scoring sources.
It was 61-38 with a quarter to play. The Dragons ramped up their lead to the 35-point running clock threshold with just over a minute left.
“Hopefully they'll learn from it. I told them in the locker room don't let one night define you and get down on what we're trying to do and read too much into it. Because that can happen when you get beat as decisively as we did. You don't want kids to read into things too much,” Page said. “Hopefully they come back ready to work on some of things that we need to work on and ready to fight and keep playing the way we've been playing. I don't want to let 32 minutes define the last month, that's for sure.”
Accustomed to shooting above 50 percent in nearly all its wins this season, Great Crossing was held to 23-for-52 (44.2 percent) with 10 turnovers. In an extremely rare development for a team with the Warhawks' size, the Dragons owned a 34-19 rebound disparity.
It's a lesson learned for a sophomore-dominated team that has prospered through a brutal schedule. The next challenge is the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, next Tuesday.
“We played the number one team at the tine, then Lyon's probably consensus top-10, then the new number one team. Our two losses are to the consensus No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the state,” Page said.
“We'd like to win those games, but it's not like we're losing to the top teams and beating everybody else. We've beat two or three teams top-10, top-20. We've got a good ball club. We've just got to fix some stuff that it's littler than it probably looked tonight, but it’s some small stuff that we've got to fix to become a better ball club, so hopefully kids are willing to do that.”