If Great Crossing were marketing its boys' basketball team as a sports car or some other shiny, must-have machine, Saturday night's mauling of Moore at Scott County's Dan Cummins Classic was the ideal demonstration.
The Warhawks shifted gears with dizzying precision, mashed the gas and never pumped the brakes in an 87-48 joyride.
Thirteen steals led directly to 27 points on a day when 3-point makes (10-for-15) were almost as certain as the traditional litany of dunks for Great Crossing (18-3).
It was the second breeze in 24 hours against an overwhelmed opponent: GC handled East Jessamine, 74-45, at home on Friday.
“We did a quick shoot-around before we came here and talked about rotating out of our defense,” GC coach Steve Page said. “We knew they would run ball screen continuity, so we wanted to try and rotate out of it.”
Vince Dawson III and Junius Burrell led Great Crossing with 19 and 16 points, respectively. They were a combined 14-for-14 from the field, including seven threes. Dawson also dished five assists and Burrell four.
Gage Richardson, Christian Martin and JuJu Hill each added a triple to the long-range attack.
“I laughed with the kids after. I said we shot the ball better from 3-point land than we did the free-throw line,” Page said. “They were all wide-open shots we expect our kids to make.”
Malachi Moreno was a problem in the paint as usual with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four blocked shots and four steals. Jeremiah Godfrey added 11 points and Richardson nine.
Dayvone Harrison led Moore (8-12) with 19 points. DaShawn Hall and Karmelo Jackson added eight apiece.
While the Mustangs struggled to 38.7 percent from the field, the Warhawks connected at a 3-for-4 clip in the first half and cooled only slightly to 68.5 percent at the finish.
“Our execution was pretty good. Shared the ball really well,” Page said. “I've given them an incentive the last couple games if they meet a certain assist level. That's why that last shot by JuJu was worth that incentive to the kids. We were one short (Friday) night.”
Great Crossing held back-to-back opponents to fewer than 50 points, something the Warhawks had accomplished only four other times all season.
“If we can defend like that all the time, then we have a chance to go somewhere, (but not) if we defend like we did the previous two or three games,” Page said.
Great Crossing improved to 6-0 all-time on the Scott County floor. It's where the Warhawks won the Billy Hicks Classic title game against Frederick Douglass earlier this season.
“As a program we continue our undefeated streak here,” Page said. “That's where these kids would have gone if Great Crossing hadn't occurred, so we take pride in being undefeated in that gym.”
Perhaps appropriately on what was dubbed as Throwback Night to honor the history of the original Great Crossing schools, GC trounced East Jessamine despite making only two 3-pointers.
Credit the 6-foot-11 Moreno for much of that old-school success. He finished with 26 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks.
Dawson (12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists) and Godfrey (12 points, six boards) joined Moreno in double digits.
After allowing 16 points and leading by only five through eight minutes, Great Crossing held East Jessamine (4-14) to seven and nine points in the middle two quarters.
That coincided with a 19-2 run and launched the Warhawks to their largest lead of the night, 62-32, in the opening minute of the fourth.
“We have a really good offensive team. We can beat some teams with just our offense, but we are not gonna go where our goals are just with our offense,” Page said. “You can't always score 83 points a night. February and March are the typical slow-down to 40, 50. Our game was 90 points total last year in the region.”
Myles Radford paced East Jessamine with 14 points. Miyo Jones added 10.
The Jaguars struggled to 28.8 percent from the floor overall after their toasty start.
GC faces Frankfort twice this week — Monday at home, Friday away — with a chance to pad its 41st District lead. A neutral-court, top-five showdown with Lexington Catholic looms Saturday at Franklin County.