The county's two boys' basketball teams hit Interstate-75 South to play their second and final exhibition games back-to-back prior to Tuesday night's regular-season home openers.
Scott County used a first-half flourish to pull away from Rockcastle County for a 75-63 triumph in Saturday afternoon's GJ Smith Showcase at South Laurel High School.
Great Crossing saw its second-half rally fall just short in a 63-60 loss to Harlan County.
Isaiah Haynes scored 10 of his team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to lead SC, which equaled its offensive output in a prior 75-70 victory over Owen County.
Nick Mosby added 16 points and JZ Middleton 14 with four 3-pointers for the Cardinals, who will tip off the season Tursday against East Jessamine.
Bryson Tackett (nine points) and Larmarion McGrapth (eight) showed why they will be counted on to strengthen Scott County's depth this winter. Andrew Willhite and Noah Gallagher each chipped in three points.
Projected starters Jeremy Hamilton and Micah Glenn did not play for SC.
Daniel Mullins scored 21 points and Jonathan Hopkins 12 to lead the Rockets, who trailed the Cards 23-16 after one quarter and 38-21 at halftime.
Haynes and Middleton each hit a three in the opening quarter, when Haynes combined with Mosby for 13 points to fuel SC's quick start.
Middleton and Willhite continued the long-range attack in the second period while the Cards held the Rockets to nine points.
Rockcastle County's best stint was an 18-15 gain in the third quarter.
Three more bombs — two by Middleton and another from Haynes — put it away for Scott County down the stretch.
In the Nov. 18 comeback win over Owen County, Mosby had a 19-point third quarter on his way to a game-high 26.
Haynes added 17, while Middleton notched nine of his 16 in the fourth period. Glenn chipped in 13 and matched Middleton with five assists.
GC trailed 33-19 early in the third quarter before using an 8-for-16 warm-up in that quarter to get within eight of Harlan County at 42-34. The Warhawks sliced that gap to 45-43 with 5:07 left and 50-49 with 2:30 to go before the Black Bears snuck away.
Harlan County went 11-for-17 from the free-throw line, while Great Crossing attempted only four from the line and made two.
Nineteen total turnovers and 26.9 percent first-half shooting were the trouble spots for GC, which received 12 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots from freshman center Malachi Moreno.
Junius Burrell added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Carson Walls combined 10 points with four boards and four steals. Tye Schureman (eight points, five rebounds) and Vince Dawson III (seven points, five assists and four rebounds) added to the balanced attack.
Gage Richardson's two 3-pointers staked GC to an 11-9 lead after eight minutes before Harlan County owned a 21-6 edge in the second stanza.
Great Crossing tips off at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against West Jessamine.
