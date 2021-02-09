The ranks couldn't have been thinner, but Monday's effort by the Scott County boys' basketball team couldn't have been more inspired.
With five full-time varsity players available and four of them scoring at least 16 points apiece, the Cardinals unleashed their most complete performance of the season in a 73-59 home victory over Woodford County.
SC (5-5) has won four consecutive games, matching its longest streak of last winter, when the Cardinals won the 11th Region title for an unprecedented fourth consecutive year.
“I don't think I've ever been so proud of a group and the things they had to do tonight to win this game,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “That's unbelievable, really.”
Elias Richardson led Scott County with 23 points and seven rebounds. Nick Mosby added 18, including 7-for-8 from the free throw line.
Starting his second straight game at point guard, JZ Middleton was perfect from the floor, including four 3-pointers, on his way to a career-high 16 points and Chick-fil-A player of the game honors.
“He was our one ball-handler,” Glenn said of Middleton. “If he went out, we were gonna be in bad trouble.”
Jeremy Hamilton also scored 16, punctuated by a dozen in the fourth quarter, to go along with nine rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocked shots.
The only non-scorer, Andrew Willhite, led Scott County with four assists, made two steals and fueled the Cards' half-court defense with frequent deflections.
“When we grade out a game, a big part of it will be who gets the most deflections,” Glenn said. “And if he plays 18 to 20 minutes, it'll be Andrew. That disrupts a lot of things. He's got that good physicality, that presence.”
Usual starters Isaiah Haynes, Chase Grigsby and Micah Glenn all watched from the bench in street clothes. Haynes and Grigsby are expected to be cleared to play soon after post-COVID protocol. Glenn was out with an MCL sprain in his right knee, suffered in the final minute of Saturday's win at Western Hills.
Richardson, Mosby. Middleton and Willhite all played the full 32 minutes. Hamilton, who played almost the entire first half with two fouls, was the only starter to depart, and that was for a 95-second breather courtesy of Eli Moody at the end of the second quarter.
The Cards dominated despite it all. After recovering from an 8-3 deficit out of the gate, they led 15-12 after eight minutes, 31-22 at the half and 53-38 going into the fourth quarter.
SC's lead peaked at 26 midway through the fourth quarter.
“We're in shape now, and it's making our defense better,” Middleton said. “We were ready to come in and play tonight. We knew we had to do it with five players. We didn't really have anybody else.”
Freshman Jasper Johnson led Woodford County (6-8) with 13 points off the bench. Hunter Penn finished with 12 points and five rebounds, each number five below his season's average.
Makhi Smith chipped in 11 for the Yellow Jackets, who absorbed their fourth consecutive loss.
Scott County went 19-for-26 from the free throw line, substantially better than its 58.7 percent clip on the season.
“We got tired a little bit at the end,” Glenn said. “I'm glad we had a little bit of a cushion. We called timeouts just to rest.”
Mosby and Richardson outscored Woodford in the first half, combining for 23 points.
Three-pointers by Brian White and Logan Taylor staked the Yellow Jackets to the early advantage, but a three from Mosby launched SC's go-ahead 7-0 run.
The first of Middleton's four bombs – all multiple footsteps behind the stripe – broke a 12-all tie in the closing seconds of the quarter.
“It's almost like that light's come on about how to guard. That was the staple early was we guarded really well, and we guarded as a unit,” Glenn said. “That's when we got really good last year was when we started to guard as a unit. We're still gonna have plenty of offense, and the offense tonight, it came off defense and execution.”
Put-backs by Hamilton and Mosby, the latter for a 3-point play, stretched the lead midway through the second quarter. Mosby and Richardson continued SC's long-range success down the stretch
Middleton matched his two first-half threes during a 12-0 surge in the third quarter.
“I do it every day in practice,” Middleton said of his confidence to take the NBA-range shot.
Richardson registered 10 more in that stanza to help the Cards put it away. Penn picked up his fourth foul late in the period, all but ending the Jackets' faint comeback aspirations.
It was the second straight game of 20-plus points for Richardson, double his prior per-game average.
“Like a lot of these guys, he's having to put things on his shoulders, because last year he was in more of a supporting role,” Glenn said. “But he's done a heck of a job the last two games.”