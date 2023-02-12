Whether it was an uncontested offensive rebound, a run-out after a turnover or the lane parting like Frederick Douglass' ball-handler was Moses wielding a scepter, the Broncos made Friday night's third quarter look far too easy.
Undefeated in the 42nd District but twice tested by Scott County for the long haul earlier this winter, Douglass erased all doubt by scoring more points (30) in that pivotal period than did SC (27) in the first three chapters combined.
Only four other installments in Douglass' current 18-game winning streak ended with a wider margin than this 68-46 breeze.
“The second half the press changed a little. They put the two guard up there, and it stymied us for a little bit,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “We kinda made some unforced errors. It wasn't really them pressuring us as much as bad decisions.”
Scott County (9-18, 2-5) led early and often but was undone by turnovers (19) and spotty shooting (39.5 percent) that became more daunting demerits as the evening progressed.
Armelo Boone scored nine of his game-high 17 points in the third quarter for Frederick Douglass (21-2, 6-0). Logan Busson added eight of his 10 during a segment in which the Broncos stretched their tenuous 25-19 halftime lead into a fat and happy 55-27.
“The first (district game) we played, I actually watched it back, and they had 33 points in transition over there. First half tonight they had about 10, but then it went wild. We went from five turnovers to 17,” Glenn said. “One of the first things we had on the board is we've got to be tough with the ball, because they're gonna rely on stealing it.”
Aveion Chenault added 10 points and eight rebounds for Douglass, which received seven points and four steals from senior point guard Kai Simpson. Douglass scored nearly half its points — 31 — off turnovers with Simpson running an organized ship.
“He's way better than he was last year,” Glenn said. “He's a good, seasoned, poised point guard. He makes them good. He's definitely the head of the snake. We said that yesterday in practice.”
Nick Mosby paced Scott County, which also lost to Frederick Douglass in December's semifinals of the Billy Hicks Classic, with 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Da'Quis Brown contributed nine points, six rebounds and five assists while keeping Simpson's scoring in check.
Junior reserve Harrison Owens (nine fourth-quarter points) provided a notable lift for the second time this week.
“We've thrown him right into the fire. He made big plays over at Henry Clay and big plays again tonight,” Glenn said. “He's one of those guys who works so hard and does the right things. You've got to have a guy like that. It's nice to have five like that. He's so coachable. He's one of the finest young men we've had come through here.”
Mosby and Brown combined for 11 points to match Douglass in the opening period, which ended with SC on top by two.
Chenault scored five quick points to put Douglass back in front early in the second period, and a 3-pointer from unsung Christopher Wright provided an additional boost.
Neither team shot better than 37 percent prior to intermission.
“We were doing the things first half,” Glenn said. “We didn't shoot the ball really well, but we guarded 'em exactly how we talked about in practice. I thought we had a good game plan.”
Douglass shut out two SC starters, Micah Glenn and JZ Middleton, and held another, Eli Moody, to four points.
Preston Luckett, Tayquan Elzy and Ellis Huguely joined Owens in the scoring column for a productive fourth quarter that the Cards hope will carry some momentum into a key home date Tuesday against Bryan Station.
“When they got that run right there, it breaks anybody's spirit to a certain degree, but I thought we continued to compete and play hard,” Glenn said.