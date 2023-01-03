It's been a business doing pleasure so far in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, for the consensus top-five Great Crossing boys' basketball team.
Somewhere between all the trappings of touristy, team-building activities and a three-story cabin, never mind feeding time, the Warhawks had to circle the wagons and hit the actual hardwood for 32 minutes Wednesday afternoon.
Everything went fine, as it typically does for this fast-growing juggernaut, in a 66-40 sinking of South River, Maryland, in the quarterfinals of the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic.
“They're having a blast. They're having fun playing games and just being together,” GC coach Steve Page said. “I pulled 'em together at 11:30 right before we left and told them the real reason we're here is to play in a tournament, so let's lock in, and they came to play.”
Vince Dawson III bounced back from three fouls in the first half and finished with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds without seeing the court in the fourth quarter.
Junius Burrell scored 11 of his 13 points before intermission, and 6-foot-11 center Malachi Moreno — the target of desperate defensive tactics from the much smaller Seahawks — wound up with eight points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.
The Warhawks dominated the glass by a staggering margin of 56-22.
“It's hard to tell on film, but then I started researching Twitter accounts and everything else I could find to see how tall they were, and we knew we were gonna have a huge advantage on the inside,” Page said. “Rebounding we were dominant, and every time Malachi or Jeremiah (Godfrey) caught it they had two or three kids they were running at 'em.”
Against South River, Burrell and Dawson each went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, where GC was 16-for-20 on a day when its field goal efficiency (43.4 percent) wasn't quite up to its second-best-in-state clip.
“We did a good job getting to the rim when we wanted to. We took a few too many threes early,” Page said. “Our defense just made it hard on 'em. They were 25 percent from the field and scored 17 of their points in the fourth quarter when our reserves were in the game. We kind of locked in to what our game plan was, which was to run 'em off the 3-point line.”
South River (4-1) went 7-for-30 from deep, with Cash Herndon (18 points) and Blake Burrows (11) combining for five of the makes.
GC allowed eight, six and nine points respectively in the first three quarters while growing its lead from 13-8 to 31-14 to 49-23 at those checkpoints.
In addition to Dawson and Godfrey's three first-half fouls, the Warhawks' late-arriving offense may have been connected to an eight-day layoff since its runner-up finish at King of the Bluegrass.
“With snow and stuff we lost one of our practice days, so a couple kids we hadn't seen but one time in four or five days. A couple were actually sick right after the Warren Central game,” Page said. “Junius was aggressive early and then Tre was aggressive late getting to the rim.”
Pikeville is already the seventh reigning region champion and Sweet 16 participant Great Crossing has faced in the first month of the season.
“We want to play them honestly, because Coach (Freddie) McCoy's from there. He wants to play them as much as anything,” Page said. “Obviously state tournament team from last year, so it'll be a challenge, but we like our team no matter who we're playing.”