With no Frankfort starters taller than 6-foot-1 and not a single component of Great Crossing’s first five standing shorter than 6-3, there was little doubt about either team’s strategy in Tuesday’s 41st District showdown.
The Panthers’ primary hope was to survive the Warhawks’ long-armed defensive pressure and launch 3-pointers. GC countered by pounding the ball into the paint over Frankfort’s heads with all the subtlety of a sucker punch.
Tose haymakers from Malachi Moreno, Jeremiah Godfrey and company yielded a first-round knockout, with the Warhawks piling up 23 of the first 26 points on their way to a 79-57 triumph.
“That’s what Coach (Steve) Page was telling me at practice,” said 6-10 freshman Moreno, who led Great Crossing with 21 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots. “When we found out yesterday they didn’t really have size, that was pretty much our first option.”
Godfrey, a 6-6 sophomore, garnered his career-high in scoring for the second consecutive game, notching 19 points.
On the rare occasion that either missed, the second-chance layups were almost uncontested. Moreno and Godfrey combined to go 18-for-24 for GC (9-3), which connected at a 61 percent clip through the first three quarters.
“With a 6-10 kid, we’re going to have the size advantage a lot of nights,” Page said. “When we have both of them in there, it’s like pick a side, throw it to one of the posts.”
Vince Dawson III contributed 16 points, six assists and five rebounds to the inside-out attack. Dawson and Gage Richardson (10 points) combined for all four Warhawk 3-pointers.
“That’s kind of one of our shifts this year. Last year points in the paint was a pretty low percentage,” Page said. “This year our points in the paint have gone up, which means our field goal percentage has gone up compared to what it was in the past.”
Tye Schureman piled up six points, six rebounds and five assists for GC, which was still missing three of its top nine players due to COVID protocol.
Depth wasn’t an issue after GC raced to a 27-7 lead in eight minutes and 45-23 by intermission. Human nature kicked in at that point, resulting in a basket-swapping second half.
“We definitely slacked off,” Moreno said. “In the second half our defense didn’t play very well, so that’s something we need to work on. If we hit our shots and play better defense, we’re going to be all right.”
Jordan Blythe scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the second half for Frankfort (7-8, 1-1). Caleb Hack added 20 points for the Panthers, who went 5-of-23 from deep and were out-rebounded by a staggering 50-22 margin.
Godfrey and Dawson hit double digits, each exceeding Frankfort’s total offensive output by himself, in the opening period.
“Blythe and Hack took 62 percent of their shots coming in, so we knew those two were going to be our key,” Page said. “I knew they would have trouble getting into the lane. We knew we’d take our chances on everybody else.”
A 15-point third quarter from Blythe prevented GC from the rare treat of a running clock in a district contest.
Frankfort sliced its largest deficit of 28 to 19 before Schureman, Moreno and Godfrey hit shots to stem the tide early in the fourth quarter.
“It all comes down to our effort and our defense. We’ve got enough kids that can score the basketball,” Page said. “I’ve done this long enough to know that if you go up 22 points in the first half, the kids know they can do pretty much what they want at any time. You don’t want that to happen, but it’s not surprising that it did happen.”
GC lost out on its second chance of the season to take on a consensus No. 1 team in the state when Thursday’s home date with George Rogers Clark was scratched for now due to the snowstorm.
The Warhawks next take on Madison Southern at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be played at Farristown Middle School in Berea.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.