Boys' basketball: GC survives Sr. Henry on senior night
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
The nature of the senior night beast, known for its revamped rotations and ever-changing emotions, is that wins — if you're fortunate enough to snag one — aren't always pretty.
Add another red-hot boys' basketball team from a notoriously rugged region to the mix, and the difficulties are magnified.
Great Crossing stretched a five-point halftime lead to 18 with a transition-fueled flourish, then saw most of it slip away even more quickly before hanging on by its fingernails Thursday night for a 74-72 win over St. Henry.
Coach Steve Page started and finished with a lineup that included his four seniors — Tye Schureman, Carson Walls, Tyquan Stakelin and Ethan Payne.
Thankfully for the Warhawks, the collective wisdom of Schureman and Page persuaded GC not to put the ball back in play after St. Henry, its pocket of timeouts empty, scored on a steal and layup with five seconds left.
“Different minutes tonight, so that kinda hurt the chemistry and all that. But we all love each other around here,” said Schureman, who shared the team-high with 15 points, triple his season's average. “We're all trying to get better every game. We let them back in the game. We shouldn't have done that second half, but we know what we did, and it's gonna get improved upon during practice tomorrow.”
Malachi Moreno matched Schureman with 15 points and hauled down all of his 14 rebounds in the second half for Great Crossing (21-5), which extended its school-record winning streak to six.
As of Friday, only five teams in the state — George Rogers Clark, Pulaski County, Bell County, Woodford County and Pikeville — had more wins than the Warhawks.
“A program that's not a winning season its first two years can't complain at any time about a victory,” Page said. “I just told 'em you keep letting teams go from 19 to five, on Feb. 22 when we're playing the first round of the district, if you do that same thing, you may not have a Feb. 23. You cannot continue to do that.”
Junius Burrell added 12 points and eight assists for Great Crossing, whose lead crested at 59-41 and remained a cushy 61-45 with 5:26 left before St. Henry (12-8) scored seven straight points in a 78-second span to douse the party atmosphere.
Matthew Resing racked up nine of his 19 points, Camden Fedders 11 of his 17 and Owen Setters nine of his 15 in the fourth quarter to resuscitate the Crusaders, who entered the fray on a six-game winning binge of their own.
“They played really, really tough,” Schureman said. “I've probably got bruises and bangs all over me. I respect those kids a lot. They were nice kids.”
GC did just enough to down the stretch to pass through St. Henry's extended 1-2-2 pressure and salve the bleeding.
Moreno threw down a poster dunk over Setters to make it 69-62 with 1:30 remaining. Burrell answered Setters' jumper with two free throws for a 71-66 advantage at the 56-second mark.
“We did some good things at times, but I just don't think we played hard enough defensively,” Page said. “We didn't ball pressure, made it easy for them to get in there, and then they just outworked us down low in the end.”
Schureman joined Moreno and Vince Dawson III (nine points, six rebounds) with multiple field goals in the fourth quarter. Burrell's 6-for-10 efficiency from the line highlighted a tumultuous 15-of-28 night.
“When they cut it 10 or 11, we took a couple straight threes, OK threes if it's the first or second quarter but not if you're up 11,” Page said. “Make 'em work. Go to the goal. And then we missed some free throws. We got zero stops. (Fedders) kind of had its way at the end of the game. We had a couple of turnovers, but it was more that it sped us up so we were taking open shots, which were threes. Those are not the shots you necessarily want in that situation.”
Threes — back-to-back bombs when Schureman spotted up at an almost identical spot on the floor — were largely responsible for GC's breathing room.
Moreno added six points to that third-quarter flourish, helping GC outscore St. Henry, 20-10, and triple its 32-27 halftime lead.
“Our team's playing so good without me doing it,” said Schureman, who has embraced a role that doesn't always show up on the score sheet after being the Warhawks' green-light 3-point shooter as a sophomore and junior. “Tonight I took a few more shots than I usually do and hit 'em, so that felt good.”
Great Crossing's all-senior starting lineup (plus freshman Dawson, who didn't attempt a shot in the first half) more than held its own.
Payne, who only joined the varsity this season, scored first. Walls followed off a no-look pass from Stakelin to give GC its initial lead, which grew to 16-12 with seven different players providing points after eight minutes.
“I played with Carson and Tyquan for four years almost, and Ethan this year,” Schureman said. “I love those guys to death. They're some of my best friends in life.”
Usual starters made their presence felt in the second quarter. Gage Richardson opened with a 3-pointer. Jeremiah Godfrey's seven points helped the Warhawks maintain their lead.
GC's run of marquee games continued with a top-25 match-up Saturday at home against Lincolm County and a backyard brouhaha Monday at Scott County.
“The good part about tonight is we won on senior night. We were able to learn a lesson hopefully while winning the game,” Page said. “Even though they came back, I thought we handled pressure better than we did the other night against Henry Clay for the most part.”
