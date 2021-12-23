Teams that got the better of Great Crossing boys' basketball in years one and two of the program are starting to realize it might not happen again for a while.
Led as has become the custom by the fabulous freshmen in its starting lineup, GC stayed on top most of the way Tuesday and knocked down its final eight free throws to secure a 71-65 signature road win over Bryan Station.
Vince Dawson III scored nine of his career-high 30 points in the fourth quarter for Great Crossing (7-1), which avenged two prior losses to Bryan Station (2-4).
“At the end we made the toughness plays,” GC coach Steve Page said. “Grabbed a couple of loose balls. Tre had a steal at the end. We did a pretty good job staying in front of them. The total difference in the game was we were the tougher team for those last two or three minutes.”
Dawson was 13-for-22 from the field, the vast majority of it at the rim and from mid-range. He added seven rebounds, a team-high four steals and three assists.
With a scout from Purdue University in attendance and keeping an eye on him, 6-foot-10 frosh center Malachi Moreno backed up his triple-double in last Friday's win at Western Hills with 16 points, 19 rebounds (tying the career-best he set four nights earlier) and five blocked shots.
“I didn't tell him until after the game. I didn't want to give him any undue stress,” Page said. “If we made our layups, we might have been up 15 points at halftime. It felt like a long game. I kept looking at the clock and thinking it had to run out at some point.”
Gage Richardson (10 points, six rebounds) and Junius Burrell (eight points, five rebounds and five assists) also shared the wealth in a hard-nosed victory.
“It was a hyped atmosphere, a real live crowd,” Page said. “Every time they made a run, we followed with one, which is a difference this year from the past two years.”
Jmarious Lindsay led Bryan Station with 21 points, including a tomahawk dunk that kept the Defenders and their supporters fired up after a slow opening quarter.
Trenton Cutwright chipped in 14 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Defenders. Bless Kamuena added 13 points and a team-high nine boards.
Bryan Station simply had no early or late answer for Dawson, who was 6-for-7 from the field before halftime, staking GC to a 16-12 lead after one quarter and 38-31 at the break.
“He's a great 3-point shooter, 41 percent last year, but we want him to make his plays in the paint. I tend to stress that more to him,” Page said of Dawson. “Wide open kick-outs, yes, but take advantage of the mismatches you get. He makes the mismatches because he's a heck of a player. He's come into his own the last little bit. He was kind of unguardable tonight.”
Richardson also rained down consecutive 3-pointers in the first half, extending what has been a scorching start to his career with the Warhawks.
“He was 0-for-5 the first game, but since then he was 21-for-28, and I think he made his first three tonight. He's got that feeling when the ball leaves his hands,” Page said. “I told him I was surprised when he finally missed one, and he said right back to me, 'I was surprised I missed it too, Coach.' That all changed for him before game two, when for about an hour he put his headphones in and just shot and shot and shot and got himself out of it.”
Cutwright's steal led to a tying basket late in the third quarter, but a 3-point play by Moreno restored the advantage at 51-48. GC tacked on another free throw to make it a two-possession game heading into the fourth period.
Daeveon Adams' basket off a feed from Lindsay capped an 8-2 run and boosted Bryan Station to its initial lead of the evening, 56-54, with five minutes to go.
Back stormed the Warhawks, beginning with a free throw from Tye Schureman to square it at 58. Moreno's easy put-back restored the lead for good, and Dawson's layup off a Burrell steal and dish put the Warhawks in control again with just under two minutes left.
The Defenders' late efforts to trap Burrell and force GC to overcome its season-long bugaboo at the free throw line both backfired.
“In the fourth quarter when they trapped Junius, we got the ball to Tre, and for the most part he was getting where he needed to get to. He took a couple of wild shots late, but most were at the rim,” Page said. “Junius only had eight points, but his play was immeasurable. He handled the pressure really well.”
Barely shooting above 50 percent from the free throw line on the season, Great Crossing improved upon that with a 14-for-20 showing.
Dawson's 3-point play preceded pairs by Burrell and Moreno from the stripe down the stretch.
“As I told the kids, we'd never beaten Bryan Station,” Page said. “We'd lost twice to West Jessamine (before this year). South Oldham had beaten us. So it was nice to come back and claim a victory on the road, and for us, on the road is a big thing being so young.”
Great Crossing will be tested mightily in its next outing when it takes on early-season No. 1 Ballard at 3 p.m. Sunday in the opening round of the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.
George Rogers Clark, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Lexington Catholic, North Laurel, Trinity, Madison Central and Henry Clay are other prominent teams in the four-day showcase.
“It's a step way up in class for us, but that's why I put us in this tournament,” Page said. “It's better to play in this than go to a tournament where we might have been the favorite.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.