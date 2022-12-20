Parting shot

DJ Blunt drives to the basket for Great Crossing against Western Hills. It was the final game in a Warhawk uniform before leaving the team with intentions to play for a prep school team out of state.

Rather than a hotly contested rematch of a regular-season buzzer-beater and rough-and-tumble 41st district championship last winter, Tuesday's home game against Western Hills was Exhibit B for why the Warhawks are working so hard to challenge themselves elsewhere in the region and state.

Exhibit A was a rout of Franklin County in the Billy Hicks Classic. GC is simply miles ahead of its local competition when it takes the floor with attention to detail and a chip on its shoulders, which the Warhawks did in an 85-52 waltz past the Wolverines.

