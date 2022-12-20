Rather than a hotly contested rematch of a regular-season buzzer-beater and rough-and-tumble 41st district championship last winter, Tuesday's home game against Western Hills was Exhibit B for why the Warhawks are working so hard to challenge themselves elsewhere in the region and state.
Exhibit A was a rout of Franklin County in the Billy Hicks Classic. GC is simply miles ahead of its local competition when it takes the floor with attention to detail and a chip on its shoulders, which the Warhawks did in an 85-52 waltz past the Wolverines.
“In the past years, we came out nonchalant thinking they were gonna hand the game over to us,” said sophomore Vince Dawson III, who scored a game-high 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting, including a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range. “This year we emphasize coming out and smacking them in the mouth and playing hard off that.”
GC (6-1 overall, 2-0 district) is undefeated all-time in seven games against Western Hills (0-5, 0-1), although four of the previous six were decided by six points or less.
There was no danger of anyone seeing the Warhawks work up that much of a lather after they raced to a 31-13 lead at the end of the quarter. Dawson scored all but four of his two dozen prior to halftime, when it was 59-26.
Gage Richardson's 3-pointer sent it to a running clock in the opening seconds of the third quarter.
“Today before the game they had a good attitude,” GC coach Steve Page said. “After watching Western Hills on film, I felt good, but then after seeing the kids' focus I felt really good. They came in businesslike. We asked them to take care of business early.”
All five starters scored in double digits to highlight Great Crossing's fifth consecutive win. Malachi Moreno stacked up 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots, with three of those swats in the one-sided first quarter.
Jeremiah Godfrey, Junius Burrell and Richardson each added 10 points. Godfrey matched Moreno with three blocked shots in a 30-second window of the third period.
Burrell, Godfrey, Richardson and Moreno all notched three assists for GC, which continues to benefit from its across-the-board talent and willingness to share the basketball with an endless parade of open shots.
The Warhawks shot a sizzling 67.6 percent from the field in the first half and 59.7 percent overall, most notably 7-for-11 from 3-point range.
“One of my favorite things was it's great to shoot 7-for-11, but they didn't settle for threes in a game like this,” Page said. “We're seven games in and knock on wood I haven't had to call a timeout to tell 'em quit shooting threes and get the ball inside, where last year in a game like that we would've taken a lot of bad ones.”
Great Crossing also enjoyed a relative feast in the middle compared to what it has become accustomed against Western Hills.
In addition to the 6-foot-11 Moreno and 6-foot-7 Godfrey, the Wolverines were up against some extenuating circumstances. Senior big man Walter Campbell is still recovering from a summer knee injury, and his sophomore brother, Javeon, picked up two fouls almost immediately and sat the remainder of the opening quarter.
“It focused our energy more towards the paint. When they've got Walter, it would be a different game plan,” Dawson said. “They're a pretty good team, but losing a key player such as Javeon to fouls where he can't play as aggressive, it helps a lot.”
Javeon Campbell led Western Hills with 17 points and 11 rebounds, but the 3-point exploits of Jake Dicken and Elijah Thompson kept it from getting even more out of hand for the Wolverines in the first half.
Despite solid numbers of 15.7 points per game and 54 percent accuracy this season, Dawson wasn't happy with his play after an all-tournament showing at the Billy Hicks Classic.
“I've had a couple rough weeks shooting the ball, so these past couple days I've been on the shooting machine,” he said. “I started inside and worked my way out, and it worked today.”
Great Crossing committed only three turnovers in the first half while hounding Western Hills into 12. The Wolverines were 4-for-16 from inside the arc over that span.
GC starters rested for the entire fourth quarter. It was Hills' strongest sequence by far, but the Warhawks still got in their licks, including two buckets by JuJu Hill and an exclamation point dunk by Javontae Dean.
District action is done until a return engagement Jan. 3 at Franklin County.