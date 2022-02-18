Boys' basketball: GC wins third consecutive Battle of the Birds
After 18 lead changes, 10 ties and countless emotional swings before a bipartisan, nearly full house at Scott County on Monday night, senior sharpshooter Tye Schureman simply wouldn't let Great Crossing lose.
Schureman's fourth 3-pointer of the night with 1:15 remaining put the Warhawks ahead to stay and anchored a run of 10 unanswered points at the finish to close out a 67-58 win and a regular-season sweep of the Cardinals.
“We had to bring it home back to GC,” Schireman said. “I chunked a layup (just before that), so thank goodness I hit that three.”
Malachi Moreno pulled GC (23-6) even at 58 by hitting one of two free throws.
That followed Jeremy Hamilton's determined drive straight at the 6-foot-10 Moreno to start a traditional 3-point play and give SC (9-16) its final lead of the night with 2:40 to play.
“When it went in, I was relieved. I had to come through for my team to win this game,” Moreno said. “We realize that it's always gonna be that type of atmosphere. We just had to block it out mentally.”
Christian Martin blocked a Scott County shot before Moreno corralled the rebound to set up Schureman's go-ahead bomb.
GC later worked the ball inside to Vince Dawson III for a short jumper to make it a two-possession game and protected that advantage with a series of stops down the stretch.
Dawson scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half after sitting out the entire second quarter with two fouls.
“Just watching my boys go to work and there was nothing I could do about it, it kind of made me think,” Dawson said. “Coach (Steve Page) drew up a play, and we executed it twice in a row. It was just good execution by the team.”
Schureman added 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting beyond the arc.
Of equal importance, he fulfilled the assignment of shadowing SC's leading scorer, Nick Mosby, holding the junior to a dozen on 4-for-13 from the field.
“On the season he hasn't been our best 3-point shooter, but he's got a heart of gold,” Page said of Schureman. “He willed his team to victory today.”
Moreno dominated the paint with another double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds, headlining the Warhawks' 32-19 advantage on the boards.
“The defensive effort was just to grab rebounds,” Moreno said. “We realized that if we just grabbed defensive rebounds, we were gonna win the game. To win the game we had to be tougher than the other team.”
Isaiah Haynes (16 points) and JZ Middleton (14) led Scott County, which lost its third consecutive game in the series and has never beaten Great Crossing at home.
“We got the ball where we wanted it quite a bit,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “We made a couple of bad turnovers. I think the gas light came on, and it was hard for us to finish.”
GC's final margin was the largest lead for either team. Each of the five previous meetings between the city rivals had been decided by double digits.
“Good finish. We're not gonna play a game that's not competitive,” Page said. “It was fun, and for us we needed that for next Tuesday night (41st District semifinals), because it's gonna be really loud in Frankfort's gym no matter who we play.”
Both teams rained threes out of the gate. Haynes hit two and Middleton knocked down another to give SC a 9-5 lead. Schureman answered with his second to help GC find its footing.
Haynes' eight first-quarter points kept SC in front, 15-14, at the initial checkpoint. Hamilton joined Dawson in acquiring two early fouls.
“Nick (Mosby) is a heck of a player. You've got to do anything to stop him,” Page said. “We didn't expect him to go 1-for-9 in the first half, but then Isaiah picked it up and had those eight quick points early.”
Schureman was assessed a technical for making a shushing motion at Haynes after knocking down his third 3-pointer early in the second period. The two had a brief exchange while fighting for the same real estate at SC's end of the court on the previous possession.
Mosby drained the resulting free throws to knot the issue at 17.
“As a senior, it's pretty stupid that I'm doing that,” Schureman said. “We were just playing around. Me and Isaiah love each other, so there was no malice or anything.”
Andrew Willhite, Larmarion McGrapth and Middleton each buried a go-ahead trifecta for the Cardinals down the stretch in the first half.
Six key points off the bench from Christian Martin — seeing extended action in part due to an ankle injury that sidelined freshman starter Gage Richardson — kept the Warhawks afloat and within two, 30-28, at the break.
Rejuvenated by Dawson's return and a overwhelming height advantage with Moreno and the 6-6 Jeremiah Godfrey in the paint, GC started the second half with a 17-7 run to lead by eight.
“At halftime, Coach (Dudley) Mattingly made the recommendation let's get Malachi and Tre (Dawson) on opposite blocks, and early we scored a lot off it,” Page said. “Then we went lax for a couple of minutes. The good news is we didn't have any major lax points. It felt like the lead was never more than four points either way until the very end.”
SC snapped back by scoring 14 of the next 18 points.
Hoops from Middleton and Mosby closed the gap to 49-45 at the end of the third period. After consecutive drives by Mosby, Haynes' stick-back furnished the Cards a 53-51 cushion with five minutes to go.
“He's got to shoot more than four shots,” Glenn said of Mosby's second-half volume. “We had him going right up the gut there two or three times. He's got to be able to create to a certain degree. And when shots don't go in, we've got to up that defensive intensity. I thought Jeremy battled hard. We've got to do a little better job putting a body on 'em. Fifteen offensive rebounds is too many.”
Godfrey's two free throws broke a 53-53 deadlock.
GC, which struggled mightily from the line Saturday in a 64-57 loss to snap a six-game winning streak, went 12-for-15 against SC, which didn't miss in 11 tries.
“We had a chance to fold,” Page said. “We missed three point-blank layups after a steal to go up six, and then they go down and get a basket. Then the next play was an and-one, and then Malachi who didn't make a free throw the other night, got fouled and went to the line. We practiced a lot on Sunday. I'm proud of him for stepping up, He hit some big, big free throws.”
Junius Burrell (nine points, three steals) also was instrumental in GC's two extended second-half defensive lockdowns, as well as conducting the Warhawks' half-court offense to the letter.
“Junius did a heck of a job slowing the pace, playing at our pace tonight,” Schureman said. “We usually like to play fast, but these emotional games, you've got to get in there and keep your pace. We set some plays up and ran them to perfection. We got buckets at the end of the game.”
Schureman, who set the school record for most 3-pointers in a game with seven as a junior, was the beneficiary in the biggest spot.
“The play at 58-58 wasn't designed for Tye. It was designed to get it into the post, and if they overplayed, to swing it,” Page said. “I told him you made three early because they were wide open looks.”
“There at the end the score was tied, and they executed well,” Glenn added. “They got the ball in the hands of guys they wanted to shoot the ball.”
