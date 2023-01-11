WINCHESTER — Two games in 18 days between two talent-laden programs, a reigning state champion and a rising rival that would be king, produced two games worthy of the Sweet 16.
George Rogers Clark balanced the books with Great Crossing and won 52-51 Thursday night in its Division I college-caliber, 4,000-seat arena. Sam Parrish's free throw with 2.7 seconds remaining in regulation saved the Cardinals from giving away a game it led 14-0 out of the gate.
The revenge factor and hostile environment figured to be a double-whammy for the Warhawks, who ended the Cardinals' 37-game, 364-day winning streak with a 64-62 overtime verdict Dec. 18 in the King of the Bluegrass tournament. GC erased a double-digit deficit that night, too.
Anybody have a problem with a rubber match at a certain hallowed, halfway-between, neutral site in March? Didn't think so.
“It reminded me of sitting in Rupp Arena and watching them in the semifinals and finals just grind it out,” GC coach Steve Page said. “Two really good teams, Usually in the playoffs the games slow down, and this was kind of a postseason tournament-type game.”
GRC (10-4) held the ball almost for the duration after Junius Burrell tied the game for the second time in the fourth quarter with a drive at the one-minute mark. The Warhawks went the distance for that equalizer following Malachi Moreno’s block of a dunk attempt by Jerone Morton at the other end.
The Cards ran the clock down to 12.7 seconds before using their final timeout, then sent 1,000-point scorer and 75 percent free-throw shooter Parrish on a rim run to draw the fateful whistle.
Parrish sank the first of his two free throws to seal GC’s fate. Moreno snatched the miss, but a timeout afforded only a half-court heave from Burrell that sailed long at the horn.
“We tied it once. They got up five again, and we didn't quit again. Time just wasn't on our side,” Page said. “We had two fouls to give, so we talked to them if you got beat then it's OK to foul, but we weren't trying to foul on that last play.”
Morton finished with 17 points, Parrish 12 and Reshaun Hampton 10 for GRC, which righted its ship with three wins this week after a stretch of four losses in five games between King of the Bluegrass and the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina.
“They beat us earlier in the season, and we just wanted to get revenge. That's all there was to it,” Parrish said. “We know what type of team we are, I think we're still No. 1 in the state regardless of losses of whatever. As long as we play our game, we can play with anybody day or night.”
With most of the Cards' defensive capital spent on Moreno and Vince Dawson III, a career night from Jeremiah Godfrey and huge second half by Burrell cemented the comeback bid. Godfrey scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half and garnered 12 rebounds. Burrell buried 10 of his 17 points in the last period.
GC scored the final bucket of the first stanza to stop the two-touchdown drought, then scratched and clawed to within 28-19 at the half.
Godfrey's binge, capped by a buzzer-beating put-back of Moreno's miss after the 6-11 sophomore grabbed the 6-7 junior's missed free throw, made it 35-34 with eight minutes left.
Burrell's two free throws first tied it at 44 before a Morton 3-pointer and Trent Edwards dunk briefly restored the Cardinals' modest cushion.
“I think we just decided today that we wanted to win,” Parrish said. “We wanted it more than they did, so we came out victorious. I'll always believe in my team. No matter how much we're down or up, I think we're always gonna pull out the win.”