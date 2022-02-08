Boys' basketball: Great Crossing (19-5) stays red-hot, holds off Grant County
Coaching his fifth game of the week after two snow days and one hit-or-miss walk-through Saturday gave Steve Page of Great Crossing the chance for a “get off my lawn” moment.
“They sit kids nowadays. When I was a kid and there was no school, I didn't have any other option but to go outside and shoot,” Page said. “Now I ask them, 'Did you leave the house for two days?' They were like, 'No.' I said, 'Well, I didn't either, but I'm 51, so it's a little easier and doesn't matter for me.' They get a little lethargic sitting around for a couple days, and it makes a big difference.”
A little rust and some spotty attention to detail notwithstanding, Great Crossing withstood a second-half rally from Grant County and pulled away for its fourth consecutive victory, 65-53.
Junius Burrell, removed from the starting lineup when he and fellow freshman star Vince Dawson III didn't arrive at the appointed time, erupted for 23 points and five steals. Gage Richardson added 13 points largely on the strength of three 3-pointers, tying the Warhawks' single-season record of 48.
“We laughed and said we might have to do that with Junius all the time. That was the best defense he's ever played at Great Crossing. He's improved on the ball, and like all of them, they still struggle a little bit off the ball, but on the ball he was a pest,” Page said.
Burrell scored 11 points in the second quarter, when GC (19-5) stretched a six-point lead to 19, and eight in the fourth, including three baskets after Grant County (16-9) clawed within five.
“They were scoring a lot. Then we picked up our defense, and that was the difference,” Burrell said. “We just had to keep fighting and boxing out.”
Dawson supplied nine points and four assists, while Malachi Moreno overcame missing most of the third quarter with foul trouble to finish with 11 rebounds and six blocked shots.
Dylan Hammonds had 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Braves, who have shown a knack the past two winters and in a pair of summer games for not letting any Warhawks' lead feel comfortable.
“We let them cut it to five, but I was proud of them that they didn't stop playing,” Page said. “Christian (Martin) had two huge baskets, one on the back side when Junius missed a shot, and the first one was a run-out.”
Micah Wills chipped in 13 points and Wayne Ziegler 12 for Grant County.
Wills and Spencer Breeden scored against GC's revised rotation for a quick 4-0 lead before consecutive dunks by Moreno and Jeremiah Godfrey put the Warhawks in front to stay. Dawson assisted each.
Burrell's first basket padded the advantage to 12-8 ahead of Richardson's initial 3-pointer of the afternoon.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Burrell and Richardson anchored a 12-2 lead to start the second quarter. Burrell's steal and layup, following by a tough drive through traffic for two, continued the onslaught.
Another binge of back-to-back Burrell buckets and Carson Walls' skip pass to Richardson for an open three made it a 35-18 halftime lead.
“I got my first bucket, and I just kept going,” Burrell said.
Richardson scored first in the second half to give GC its largest lead, but Moreno and Dawson each acquired their third foul during an ensuing 10-2 reversal of fortune by the Braves.
Burrell's steal set up a Godfrey bucket, and a triple from Dawson and transition layup by Burrell restored a 15-point margin before Grant County scored six straight points to stay in it for the duration.
Wills' three and dish to Colton Scalf for a basket cut it to five on two occasions, the latter with 2:38 left. Dawson's spin move started a 7-0 getaway that included the Martin buckets.
Burrell buried two free throws to close it out.
“That's a good win,” Burrell said. “We're on a good winning streak right now, so just keep on pushing.”
GC continues the grind with challenging home games this week against Henry Clay (Tuesday), St. Henry (Thursday) and Lincoln County (Saturday).
“It's a big week for us. The kids like rankings. I couldn't care less, but this is a week where they can establish themselves,” Page said. “Our first goal was 20 wins, so now we have an opportunity on Thursday to get to the first of our three team goals.”
Great Crossing got a jump on that and earned dual statewide acclaim Monday. The Warhawks are tied for No. 23 in the Kentucky Sports Radio poll and drop in at No. 25 according to the Lexington Herald-Leader Cantrall ratings.
