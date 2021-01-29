How much do you want to play basketball?
After a 12-day pause due to coronavirus, the answer for the Great Crossing boys' basketball team was accepting three road games in 42 hours, beginning with Thursday night's trip into the belly of the 14th Region beast.
Fouls piled up, shots didn't fall, and the Warhawks' valiant comeback effort down the stretch fell just shy in a 53-46 loss at Estill County.
“Hate with a capital 'H' losing, but proud of them for not giving up in adverse circumstances,” GCHS coach Steve Page said.
The Warhawks' only significant leads came early, 5-0 and 9-4, thanks to an early binge from junior guard Carson Walls, their leading scorer through the two weeks pre-COVID,
Points were at a premium after that. Estill County (6-2) held Great Crossing (1-6) to seven points in the third quarter, inflating a modest 22-20 halftime lead to its largest of the game at 42-27.
Walls finished with 14 points to lead GCHS, which will have played six of its first nine games away from home after Friday's trip to Mercer County and Saturday's short drive north to Grant County.
“We couldn't make a shot for three quarters, but we didn't quit,” Page said.
Estill County shut out junior center Kalib Perry, in part due to foul trouble that plagued him from beginning to early exit. Traditional 3-point threat Tye Schureman was harassed into 1-for-11 shooting.
Freshman Christian Martin came off the bench with 10 of GCHS' 22 fourth-period points, but Estill County fittingly put the issue to rest at the free throw line.
“He didn't check in until 21 seconds left in the third and had 10 the rest of the way,” Page said of Martin.
Counting two technical fouls in the final minute, leading to Page's ejection – it was later rescinded -- GCHS was whistled for 25 on the night compared to Estill County's seven. The Engineers went 18-for-26 from the stripe, while the Warhawks were awarded only four free throws all night and sank one.
Landon Napier's 3-pointers also were an issue. He nailed four and finished with a game-high 26 points. Dyllon Long (nine points, eight rebounds) and Dustin Beeler (six points, eight boards) provided support for Estill County.
Junius Burrell chipped in nine points and Vince Dawson seven for GCHS, which shot only 33.9 percent. Malachi Moreno topped his team with six rebounds.
Page was shown the door after protesting a non-call with the Warhawks trailing 51-46 and just under a minute to play.
An official initially charged him with both technicals before acknowledging that the second whistle was actually for dissent from a player on the bench.
It's more than a semantic difference: Being ejected from a game comes with an automatic two-game suspension. The KHSAA absolved Page early Friday morning, meaning he will be allowed to coach this weekend.
Strangely, the officials also only awarded Estill County only two free throws and possession in the exchange, when the Engineers should have received four attempts,
“Glad all parties recognized (the mistake) and overturned the ruling,” Page said.