LEXINGTON — Great Crossing and McCreary Central met each other in a tight tussle during summer boys' basketball, and their consolation-round rematch Wednesday morning in the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic had some of the same ambiance.
For starters, it was witnessed by a sparse crowd of whatever parents could get the time off from work, given the 11 a.m. tip-off. And in another earmark of warmer-weather hoops, defense seemed optional.
Still, after two tough losses and four key absences due to pandemic protocols, GC was happy to play and even more enthusiastic to win, 70-69, and put a bow on its Christmas tournament.
Great Crossing (8-3) never trailed after Gage Richardson's 3-pointer early in the second half, but it took a persistent, unselfish effort from the Warhawks' party of five plus a few call-ups to ward off the relentless Raiders (6-8).
“They didn't miss. They made everything,” said GC sophomore forward Jeremiah Godfrey, who scored a career-high 15 points. “We had to come out of this tournament with at least one (win).”
Malachi Moreno mustered 11 of his team-leading 19 points in the first quarter for the Warhawks, who took a look at what was left of their roster and made the wise decision to exploit their across-the-board size advantage.
The Warhawks were without Junius Burrell, Carson Walls, Christian Martin and Tyquan Stakelin from the typical nine-man rotation. All are expected back when GC hosts Frankfort in a district clash next Tuesday.
“We talked about it in practice that we were going to play through our big kids. We knew obviously we were going to play with two of them on the court the whole time, and Tre (Vince Dawson III) can post up, so we really had three kids,” GC coach Steve Page said. “We were 6-(foot)-2 or better our lineup throughout, so we knew we had to have the inside advantage. I just put in a very easy, simple set in practice to get the ball into the post. Malachi did a few things early.”
GC scored on 14 of its 15 passes into the paint, a level of efficiency that led to Dawson's school single-game record 11 assists.
Dawson also notched 15 points and six rebounds. Richardson added 11 points, and Tye Schureman contributed eight.
Both teams shot a sizzling 60.9 percent from the field, a mark that was the Warhawks' second-best in their brief history.
“After the first two games here, and high school basketball's tough, so any win is a good win,” Page said.
Aptly named Trey Davis nailed seven of his nine 3-point attempts and finished with 23 points for McCreary Central. Kyle Stephens added 20 points, doing most of his damage on 8-for-9 shooting inside the arc.
Noah Loudermilk and Trent Conaster each scored 11 for the Raiders. Loudermilk's 3-pointer made it a one-point game with 7.9 seconds remaining, but the Warhawks passed through the Raiders' ensuing full-court pressure and ran out the clock.
“You've got to give the (Davis) kid credit. He made seven threes,” Page said. “And I understand we pretty much played five guys. At the same point, we just didn't close out on shooters. We were three, four steps short of shooters most every time. We knew who their shooters were. We knew it was going to come out of those couple kids.”
Eight consecutive points from Schureman, Richardson and Moreno supplied a quick lead that stood up throughout the first half.
Godfrey and Moreno extended GC's opening surge to 5-for-5 and supplied a 12-6 lead.
“I was trying hard to execute on offense, and then box out, get rebounds and play good defense,” Godfrey said.
Schureman's steal led to a 3-point play by Dawson just before the quarter horn to carve out a 23-14 edge. Dawson later buried a three to keep McCreary at bay after six straight points from Conaster.
Conaster also connected from deep to trigger a 7-2 finish for the Raiders. Ethan Payne's first varsity basket was the reply from the Warhawks and accounted for the 35-33 halftime margin.
“The end of the second quarter they put on their big run. We felt we should have been up 12, 14 points at halftime,” Page said.
Page used Madison Central's game effort against Ballard on Monday night as an example of what a team can accomplish without any substitutes.
“I told them at halftime, I don't want to hear the excuse, 'I'm having to play the whole game, because you're hoping going into every game I don't ever take you out. Today I'm pretty much required to play you 32 minutes,'” Page said. “It's easy to use that excuse, but really it was too much ball watching, not stepping up into gaps. We were ole-ing 'em.”
Davis dropped three 3-pointers in the third quarter, one supplying McCreary with a brief lead. Dawson's trifecta combined with Richardson's to sandwich a 10-3 response.
Godfrey scored seven in the fourth quarter to protect the needed win.
“We told him, ‘When we get it to you in the post, we want you to score. Don’t kick it out.’ He had a big bucket, a nice move in a one-point game,” Page said.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.