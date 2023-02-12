Tuesday night was a natural revenge game with Great Crossing venturing into the den of Henry Clay, which won an 11th Region semifinal showdown last winter on its way to the boys' basketball Sweet 16.
The Warhawks entered the fray with more angst and annoyance, though, about their unexpected loss over the weekend at Grant County than any lingering resentment toward the Blue Devils.
“Funny enough we never really talked about it,” GC coach Steve Page said. “In practice when we were going through stuff they would run, I said, 'You remember this is what we had trouble with last year?' It's just nice to win any game and get that bad taste out of our mouths from Saturday.”
Great Crossing used a smothering first-quarter defensive effort to grab double-digit control and set the tone for a 62-51 win over Henry Clay, whose approach then and now has been to make opponents win ugly.
Vince Dawson III amassed 18 points, five rebounds and five assists for GC (22-5), which has successfully bounced back from each of its rare defeats this season.
The Warhawks' last losing streak was a modest two against Ballard and Paul Laurence Dunbar on Dec. 26 and 27, 2021.
“We got off to a quick start. We were up 15 at one point. We defending really, really well in the first quarter, and that was really the difference,” Page said. “I told Tre before the game that he kind of leads us defensively. He did an outstanding job of leading us that first quarter and also made a couple threes in the first half to keep us afloat.”
Malachi Moreno did most of his scoring after intermission to counter a muted rally from Henry Clay (11-14). The 6-foot-11 sophomore wound up with 16 points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots.
Christian Martin enjoyed one of his finest games as a Warhawk with 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
“He had a nice night,” Page said of Martin. “He was in the starting lineup and played well. He had six rebounds at the half if I'm not mistaken. He was kind of everywhere.”
Konlin Brown led all scorers with 21 points, the bulk of it on five 3-pointers, for Henry Clay. Mason Hawkins and Walker Spalding each added 11 points.
GC only outscored Henry Clay in one quarter, but that was a 19-4 windfall out of the gate that put the Devils in permanent catch-up mode.
“We did a little different ball screen coverage on their motion offense than we've done,” Page said. “We executed really well for not spending a lot of time on it. We felt that was what we needed to do to shut 'em down, and it was nice to see us execute what our game plan was.”
Henry Clay took advantage of Brown's increasing hot hand and moderate but widespread Great Crossing foul trouble and closed the gap to 32-18 at the half, then 46-33 going into the fourth quarter.
The Devils had it down to three possessions at 53-44 with 3:07 remaining.
“It was just a weird game. We got up 15, and I think they cut it to eight or nine. We were never really threatened, but we never put it away either,” Page said. “They're very physical. They play very, very hard. They try to muck the game up a little bit. We kind of had some untimely turnovers when we could have made better decisions.”
GC briefly lost point guard Junius Burrell to his third foul late in the second quarter.
Page also had both his big men, Moreno and Jeremiah Godfrey, seated for the final 90 seconds of the third period.
“Second game in a row I've put a kid in the game late second quarter for offense and they've been called for a foul,” Page said. “I probably need to stop doing that.”
A switch from zone to man-to-man defense for Henry Clay furnished valuable space in the paint for Moreno down the stretch.
“Late in the game we started feeding Malachi. He kind of took over towards the end,” Page said. “Tre and Malachi took turns scoring the ball overall.”
GC held Henry Clay to 35.7 percent shooting and turned 18 turnovers into a matching number of points.
The Devils avenged the Warhawks' last-second regular-season win, 63-61, with a 49-45 playoff verdict a year ago. So there were few surprises Tuesday, including style and pace.
“Our defense and effort was so much better that first quarter,” Page said. “It kind of overwhelmed them and put us in the cushion we needed the rest of the game out of the gate. It was nice to see them come out with that energy and effort.”