FAIRDALE — It's too early in the season, or even on the growth chart of Great Crossing's splendid sophomore class, to call the watershed win in the King of the Bluegrass quarterfinals a passing of the torch.
There is far too much basketball to be played; too many talent-laden teams growing exponentially between now and mid-March. Heck, even in this tournament there are three other surviving squads capable of knocking off the Warhawks any given evening.
But maybe, just maybe, this 64-62 overtime ouster of reigning KHSAA champion and current consensus No. 1 George Rogers Clark will put Great Crossing on the map once and for all. Perhaps people will stop adding an imaginary, superfluous 's' to the end of its name or asking where it's located.
“We expected to come in to win,” said center Malachi Moreno, who stacked up 21 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocked shots. “That's what we did. My point guard (Junius Burrell) took care of business. My team took care of business.”
Business is booming. Great Crossing (8-1) ended a 37-game winning streak for GRC (6-1). The Warhawks are the first team to beat the Cardinals since April 2, 2021, when Elizabethtown knocked out Clark County in the KHSAA Sweet 16 quarterfinals.
Burrell scored 15 of his season-high 20 points in the second half and overtime, the final pair when the Cards gambled on a steal after a tying layup and instead sent Burrell to the line for one-and-one with 1.5 seconds remaining in the extra chapter.
“I was just thinking I've got to hit it,” Burrell said. “Shoot-around today we had to shoot a lot of free throws and got it right.”
With the 6-foot-11 Moreno defending the in-bounds pass, GRC barely worked the ball to the top of the key and failed to get off a shot at the horn.
On the 364-day anniversary of its last loss, to Dorman (South Carolina) in the same round of this same tournament, GRC watched Great Crossing gradually scrub a 12-point deficit in the second half.
“They just came out hitting good shots. We had to keep our composure and play like how we play and not get down on ourselves. That's what we did. We clawed back,” said Vince Dawson III, whose tireless defense hounded Cardinals' star Jerone Morton from start to finish. “Second half and overtime as the game got bigger, our energy got bigger, and we all focused on our assignments.”
The Warhawks never led in regulation and were tied only twice, lastly on Moreno's layup to square it at 56 with 22 seconds remaining.
GRC's Reshaun Hampton christened the four-minute bonus session with a right corner 3-pointer, his seventh of the evening. Great Crossing served up an immediate answer off the fingertips of Gage Richardson, who had missed his first four bids from beyond the arc.
“Gage sometimes gets that look of just being down on himself. He came to the bench and I said when you get back in the game and you're open, let it fly,” GC coach Steve Page said. “With him, not just me but this entire team will take Gage Richardson taking shots left wide open and we're gonna live with the results, because we know the results are usually gonna be positive.”
Moreno's second-chance basket gave Great Crossing its initial lead of the evening, 61-59, with 1:25 to go.
Back stormed the Cardinals with an apparent answer in the form of a dunk from Morehead State-bound Morton, who instead saw Jeremiah Godfrey converging from his right with a foul to make him earn those two points the hard way.
“One of the biggest plays of the game might have been Jeremiah's foul, because instead of giving up a dunk, he went up and challenged a 46 percent free throw shooter and made sure he went to the line,” Page said. “I don't know if he realizes what a huge play it was. Instead of giving up on the thing, he went up and challenged at the rim.”
Morton missed the first freebie before making the second to halve the Cards' sudden deficit. Hampton then fought Moreno for a loose ball along the opposite baseline to force a turnover with just under a minute left.
That possession consisted of a block by Moreno, a long rebound for GRC and ultimately a foul of Trent Edwards, who missed both free throws.
Dawson grabbed the defensive rebound, and Godfrey made the front end of one-and-one to make it a two-point cushion with 12 seconds to go.
Morton then got to the rack for the equalizer before the whistle that ultimately ended the third-longest winning streak in state history.
“They were excited afterwards, and they should be,” Page said. “A team that's won 37 straight games, it's a big reward, a big thing for them as a program. None of those kids were in the locker room thinking 'this is about me.' It was about 11 of those kids that put a jersey on tonight.”
Hampton led all scorers with 26 points, fueled by his 7-for-11 eruption from 3-point range. Morton clawed for 17 on 6-for-15 shooting. Tyleik Maxwell chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.
GRC scored the first five points of the game and led 24-13 after consecutive threes by Hampton and Morton early in the second quarter.
“We knew he could shoot it. The first three threes he made, we were a little disconnected, meaning we just soft-closed him,” Page said of Hampton. “We told 'em they've got to get all the way up in kids. Sometimes you tell them how close they've got to get to a kid who shoots the ball that quick, and they really can't learn their lesson until they see a couple go through. And yes, he made four after that, but I thought several were contested. Give the kid some credit. He made some really big shots.”
Burrell was responsible for the next seven in a row, a two and a three of his own and a dish to Moreno. Dawson also delivered two big buckets late in the half and made it a manageable 30-25 gap going into the locker room.
“You've got to keep going. We had to put hands up on the shooters. We weren't closing out all the way. And then slow down No. 11 (Morton) with good defense,” Burrell said. “We just couldn't let them get on a big run. Just had to keep playing and couldn't give up.”
GRC threatened to run and hide when another Hampton triple topped a 7-0 run to start the third period and give the Cardinals their thickest cushion of the night.
Moreno and Godfrey combined for a quick six to cut that in half. Burrell got the shooter's roll for a 3-pointer to make it an 11-2 burst and a 39-36 spread with 4:27 to go in the period.
Two free throws by Moreno whittled it to a 41-40 prior to another spurt of seven straight from GRC. Hampton — who else? — launched it with a three.
“In a game like this, if you make one mistake, you can't make it two,” Dawson said. “If you make two mistakes out of one, that's when they start to get the edge.”
Christian Martin scored six of his seven points on the evening in a span of 3:04 at the outset of the fourth quarter.
His left corner three — fed by Burrell, made possible by a Moreno block to fuel the break — made it 50-49.
Burrell's right-to-left drive through the lane knotted it for the first time at 52.
“That's my guy,” Dawson said. “He showed up today when we really needed him. We knew he could do it. He just flipped the switch, and he was here.”
Later, Burrell slashed to the hoop again and made it a one-point game with a minute to go in regulation. GRC twice missed one of two free throws in the final 1:20 to leave the door ajar.
It was the Warhawks' first win over the Cardinals in three tries, including a 70-61 home loss last winter. The teams will meet again Jan. 5 in Winchester.
Before that, there was the matter of ballyhooed Travis Perry and Lyon County in Monday's semifinals, then possibly the Warren Central-North Oldham survivor in a Tuesday title game.
“We're starting to come together, and they're seeing results. Tonight is a product of our schedule,” Page said. “We went down to Western (in preseason)and got drilled and got humbled, but that was good for the team. They needed that. They thought they were a little better than they were.
“I told the kids grab you a magnet about five minutes from now and wipe this off your brain. I like the Ted Lasso (coach from a popular streaming TV series) mentality. He says have the memory of a goldfish, because they forget something 10 seconds after it happens, and that's what they're gonna have to do. Feel happy about tonight, but we didn't come up here to just make the semifinals.”
Second-quarter run propels Hawks past Bears in first round
As expected, Spencer County attempted a high volume of 3-point shots Saturday night in the opening round at King of the Bluegrass — one more than the number of 2-point tries the Bears took, in fact.
Guess who else showed up as advertised? Great Crossing's one-two punch of Vince Dawson III and Malachi Moreno.
Dawson exploded for 26 points and seven rebounds while Moreno chalked up 22 points and 14 boards in the Warhawks' 78-67 victory.
Thirteen missed free throws from Great Crossing and 11 made threes by Spencer County (5-2) made the end result look closer than it felt. In a game of runs, the Warhawks' 17-0 surge was the centerpiece of a steady getaway in the second period.
“Here in recent weeks our bench has shortened, but those kids are stepping forward and playing really, really well and so good together,” GC coach Steve Page said.
Luke Erhardt led the Bears with 17 points but went only 3-for-13 from 3-point territory in the process. Keaton Baird bagged 15 points and eight rebounds, while Keaton Cox chipped in 12 points.
And on the rare occasions Spencer County did venture into the paint, they were met by Moreno and Jeremiah Godfrey, who combined for five blocked shots.
Moreno scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half, when GC rode out four lead changes before racing to a double-digit difference at the break.
“Malachi's so good, and he's getting better every single time he steps on the court,” Page said. “One thing I like about him is he's not passive. When he wants the ball, he's gonna tell me, 'Coach, get me the ball,' and I'm totally cool with that. We trust him. When a kid of his stature wants the basketball, we're gonna get him the basketball.”
Gage Richardson buried a 3-pointer to interrupt the Bears' 9-2 counterattack in the closing seconds and make it a 40-29 halftime edge. GC shot 64.3 percent from the field and was plus-11 on the glass prior to intermission.
Junius Burrell finished with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for Great Crossing. Richardson added 10 points, while Christian Martin coupled seven points with seven rebounds.