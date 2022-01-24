Buzzer-beating wins over district rivals are nice, but convincing, complete performances that produce a victory against a region or state tournament-caliber opponent feel even better.
Great Crossing boys' basketball banked a signature win in the latter category on its home floor Saturday night, taking down the highest-ranked foe in program history with a 70-59 verdict over Jeffersontown.
Gage Richardson went 5-for-7 from 3-point range and led Great Crossing (13-4) with 17 points, six assists and five rebounds. Vince Dawson III also scored 17 points to go along with seven boards and three steals.
“I wanted to prove to our kids that we're capable of playing against a team like that, because they hadn't shown to this point in a game against a team as talented as Jeffersontown that they can compete,” GC coach Steve Page said. “You don't want to just schedule a win. You want to schedule something you can challenge your kids. The great part is it worked out.”
Jeremiah Godfrey added 12 points and six rebounds for Great Crossing, while Malachi Moreno piled up seven points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Drae Vasser (20 points, six rebounds) and Will Vasser (15 points, five assists) paced Jefferstown (12-6), a Sixth Region contender whose other losses were to Louisville powers Ballard, Doss, DuPont Manual, Male and Western by an average of four points.
Great Crossing added the game on four days' notice, not knowing it would lose a home contest via cancellation against East Jessamine on Friday.
“When we only got three games at Lexington Catholic (Christmas tournament), I knew all along we had another game to play, so I spent Monday and Tuesday emailing mainly all the Sixth Region contender coaches,” Page said. “It was Doss and J'town. They both were interested, and I sent (a contract) to both of them and said whoever agrees first has it.
“All in all, we couldn't have planned a better evening. When a coach goes out and schedules a top-20 team, you hope the kids respond, and they did, so hopefully they proved to themselves which is the most important thing.”
GC shot 51.9 percent from the field while holding Jeffersontown to 38.1 percent. The Chargers landed a modest 17-16 lead at the end of the opening quarter, but GC nudged in front 34-30 at the half and warded off every Jeffersontown rally down the stretch.
Although the Vassers combined for seven 3-pointers, the Chargers had a tough time getting to the rim against the Warhawks' athletic and ever-changing defensive alignments.
“After Madison Central, I thought we had to have a different look, so we played a lot of 1-3-1 (zone) tonight, which we've never done. But you've got Jeremiah out front, Malachi in the middle and Tre in the back of it, so it's nice and long,” Page said. “We also played some 2-3. We probably played those two more than we played man tonight. We just tried to mix it up. I thought our kids talked a lot more defensively.”
Dawson, Junius Burrell, Carson Walls and Tye Schureman all hit timely 3-pointers to complement Richardson's deluge from the perimeter.
The freshman picked up some point guard duties during Burrell's absence due to illness in late December and early January, and his otherworldly outside shooting percentage cooled ever-so-slightly.
“We practiced until 6:30 (Friday) night with the cancellation. I told the kids I’d be there until 7 if anybody wanted to shoot. He was one of the kids who stayed, and he made five out of seven from three,” Page said. “He did the same thing before the game against South Oldham when he scored 21 points. It's great when it pays off, and it typically does. When you put in extra work, you get out of it what you put into it.”
Page pulled his team off the court midway through its pregame warm-up when he wasn't enthralled with their intensity, and he gave assistant coaches Matt Walls and Dudley Mattingly a blank check to send in substitutes if they detected the same half-hearted approach once the game started.
“First quarter we probably had to make five or six subs, and then we didn't have to make any more. They got the message there early, and I thought that was the hardest we've played,” Page said. “We actually won the rebounding battle for the first time in four games. We kind of controlled the glass. And we wanted to hold them to 39 percent, so we met our goal.”
A busy slate of eight games in 11 days began Monday at Pendleton County and continues in the Battle of the Birds at Scott County on Wednesday.
GC hosts another marquee opponent — arguably the state's current No. 1, George Rogers Clark — at 3 p.m. Sunday.
It's all designed to make a young roster and program believe in itself, and Saturday's exercise paid off swimmingly.
“Jeffersontown is no better, no worse than the top team in the 11th Region. They're one of the favorites in the Sixth, which is one of the most wide-open .You could throw it in a hopper and play it about 10 times and have multiple different winners,” Page said. “You may not be able to beat all the teams in the state, but you can compete. J'town lost to Ballard by 10, and I think they were down two or three at halftime.”
