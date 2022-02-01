Boys' basketball: Great Crossing makes strong impression in loss to No. 1 GRC
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
For the second time this season on a Sunday afternoon, Great Crossing underwent a litmus test against the state's presumptive No. 1 team, and in this case there was almost no debate.
George Rogers Clark's Cardinals cackled into the Warhawks' nest without a loss to another Kentucky team and a parade of routs in their flight path. Closest margin of victory since beating Ballard to win a marquee Christmas tournament at Lexington Catholic: 24 points.
Freshman-dominated GC established itself loudly and proudly as a program that has lost its sense of awe for such situations, and that can only bode well for the Warhawks in the weeks and seasons to come.
Up by a single bucket after Gage Richardson buried his fourth 3-pointer of the matinee to christen the fourth quarter, GRC was fortunate to escape with a 70-61 victory.
“We didn't make shots in the last couple minutes, but I'm very proud of the way they played,” Great Crossing coach Steve Page said. “I said the same thing after the Jeffersontown game (a 70-59 win on Jan. 22). I hope they proved to themselves what they're capable of doing if they believe in themselves and come and play like that for four quarters.”
Richardson led Great Crossing (15-5) with 16 points. Vince Dawson III scored 10 of his 14 in a furious first half that featured nine lead changes in a single four-minute stretch.
Junius Burrell (11 points, six rebounds, five assists) helped the Warhawks dictate the tempo, while Malachi Moreno (10 points, 17 rebounds, five blocked shots) dominated the paint.
“They have two juniors who reclassified, so basically we were playing against four seniors and a junior today,” Page said. “They're one heck of a team. You don't want to feel good after a loss. Losing a game is not OK. But we held them 13, 15 points under their average and gave them a game.”
GRC (20-1) scored nine unanswered points between Richardson's 3-pointer and another by Tye Schureman to create needed space early in the fourth quarter.
It was a six-point game after Moreno's dunk courtesy of a steal by Burrell whipped the crowd into a frenzy with just over two minutes to go.
Tyleik Maxwell and Aden Slone combined to hit three of four free throws for the Cards, and Jerone Morton threw down a thunderous jam to close it out.
Morton and Maxwell led GRC with 16 points apiece, with Maxwell a baker's dozen above his season average thanks to 4-from-5 accuracy from beyond the arc. Trent Edwards added 10 points. Slone served up eight points, six steals and four assists.
“We can be a dangerous team if we play like that all the time. It's easy to blame it on the youth and inexperience if we don't do that all the time,” Page said, “Their only loss was to an out-of-state team in King of the Bluegrass. I watched them on film Friday night after we played Frankfort and didn't sleep very well.”
GRC looked like the young, frazzled team from the jump, failing to score until Reshaun Hampton's backdoor cut for a layup at the 3:58 mark, Great Crossing built a 6-0 lead prior to that on buckets by Dawson, Moreno and Burrell.
The Warhawks' advantage peaked at nine, 16-7, on 3-pointers from Schureman and Burrell before Slone's back-to-back transition layups closed the quarter. GC held GRC star Morton to a single corner three in the opening period.
“We started out box-and-one. We hadn't worked on it. That was just decided on the way to the gym today that we were gonna try something different,” Page said. “I thought it got us off to a good start, because it threw them off a little bit. We'd never shown it. They weren't expecting it.”
Dawson delivered three go-ahead buckets and an equalizer during a sizzling second quarter for both sides. His steal and layup leveled the score at 31 but turned out to be the Warhawks' final field goal of the half.
Sam Parrish provided a layup and a three in succession to reclaim the lead for GRC, and Hampton's fast break basket made it 38-33 at the half.
“Late we were scrambling. The end of the first half was big, because we had the ball, didn't get a shot, and they got a layup out of it,” Page said. “I tell them all the time little things add up to big things, and those were just little things. But after we turned it over and went into the half down five, we actually took the lead again and went toe-to-toe until late.”
Richardson's three and a scintillating spin move from Dawson pulled GC even. Burrell's floater in the lane put the Warhawks back in front, 42-40, with 4:18 to play in the third.
Two tie-breaking baskets by Morton, including a dunk, and a triple from Maxwell in the closing seconds staked GRC to a 54-49 advantage going into the fourth.
The Cardinals' only other single-digit wins were at the expense of Madison Central, North Oldham, Woodford County and Ballard. In the same tournament that saw GRC beat Ballard, 65-56, the Bruins walloped the Warhawks, 88-47.
“I watch every game over again right after we play,” Page said. “Today I'll probably go home and watch a little football first, but I'll have fun with this game just watching us compete.”
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
