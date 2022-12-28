FAIRDALE — There isn't much time for anything other than a stretch and a shoot-around when you're preparing for the next round of the four-day grind at King of the Bluegrass.
When Great Crossing was putting together a scouting report for sensational Travis Perry and 3-point-happy Lyon County in Monday's semifinals, though, at least the Warhawks could dust off the sheet devoted to a Spencer County squad with a similar constitution that they dispatched two nights earlier.
A concerted effort to give Perry claustrophobic quarters on the perimeter badgered the ballyhooed junior into 4-for-12 from beyond the arc and “held” him to 25 points, five beneath his average, in a 69-61 GC triumph.
“You've got to be ready for their shot, because they'll pull up from anywhere and knock it down,” said sophomore Christian Martin, who scored all nine of his points in a pivotal third quarter that doubled a 31-23 halftime lead to 54-38.
Perry is part of a Bermuda triangle that sank Harlan County and LaRue County in the early rounds of the tournament, but GC gave his partners in crime precious little elbow room as well.
Jack Reddick went 4-for-11 from deep on his way to 20 points, while Brady Shoulders was held to roughly half his average with a quiet nine. The Lyons, who have hit four of every 10 3-point tries on the season, were 10-for-32 (31.3 percent).
“I had to laugh when I saw that,” GC coach Steve Page said. “We came into this tournament with Spencer County. They take 32 threes a game, and I said if we can keep them to 10-for-32 and rebound the misses we'd be fine. (Lyon County) missed 40 shots and we grabbed 70 percent of their misses. Obviously we'd like a little higher percentage, but that's OK.”
Every component of Great Crossing's six-man rotation piled up between eight and 16 points.
Vince Dawson III posted 11 of the team-high 16 in the first half. Gage Richardson rained down four 3-pointers on his way to 14 points.
Although his catches in productive locations were limited by Lyon County's collapsing defense, 6-foot-11 center Malachi Moreno went 5-for-5 from the field and finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots.
“Every time we threw it in there to him they double, triple-teamed, tried to make it tough on him,” Page said. “We knew we could get to the rim when we wanted.”
Junius Burrell ensured that to the tune of a near-triple-double: 11 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.
And Jeremiah Godfrey, instrumental to the third-quarter getaway along with Martin after Moreno rolled his ankle and briefly left the game, wound up with eight points, eight rebounds and four blocks while drawing the primary defensive assignment on Shoulders.
“They came out and played with energy and let the game come to them, and it really worked in our favor,” Dawson said of Godfrey and Martin.
GC never trailed after answering Perry's opening three for Lyon County (9-3) with 11 consecutive points. Dawson drained two 3-pointers and Burrell another during the surge, which also included a 15-footer from the baseline by Godfrey.
Dawson dropped seven more in a row for the Warhawks, interrupted only a 3-pointer from Bray Kirk, to make it 20-8 in the final minute of the opening quarter.
The occasional bout of complacency that has plagued the precocious group from time to time reared its ungainly visage earlier than usual. The Lyons landed the next dozen points to pull even at 20. Reddick and Perry combined for all but one point during the binge.
“We've got a bad habit of getting up and then falling asleep,” Dawson acknowledged.
Richardson provided the smelling salts with a 3-pointer to trigger another 11-0 run. Lyon County either went one-and-done or turned it over on every possession during that sequence.
Moreno's short turnaround jumper and a drive by Dawson maintained the momentum. Richardson's steal and layup preceded Burrell's rebound of his own miss and a dish to Dawson that pushed the advantage back to double digits.
Reddick buried one from well beyond the arc to stem the tide for the Lyons and make it 31-23 at the half.
“We knew Perry was gonna get 25 or 30,” Page said. “Reddick made that shot at the end of the first half from really, really deep, and we told Tre he's shooting it from there because he has to, because we're doing such a good job when he gets it other places.”
Lyon County started the second half with a 9-5 push and may have sniffed blood in the water when Moreno went to the sideline.
Instead, a put-back by Martin and another slashing deuce from Burrell fueled the finishing kick. Martin later knocked down a corner three set up by a Godfrey block, then furnished back-to-back buckets at the rim down the stretch.
“I wasn't playing so well in the first half. Second half I knew what had to get done. I just had to play hard,” Martin said. “When (Moreno is) out, it's harder for us to rebound, hard to play defense.”
“The third quarter until about the mid-fourth, Christian was everywhere getting loose balls,” Page added. “We heard a stat today he was like eighth-leading offensive rebounder in the tournament, and that's just him being in the right spot.”
Dawson beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to make it 54-38. GC sank four of seven from long range, all courtesy of different shooters, in the second half.
“Gage made some shots early,” Page said. “We took 17 threes in the first half, and I told them that's way too many for us, so it's pleasing to see that selection in the second half. That's what we want to do.”
Burrell lobbed to Godfrey for a dunk before hitting a 3-pointer to give Great Crossing its largest lead, 61-43.
A late barrage of left corner threes from Perry and Reddick cut the cushion in half, but the Warhawks sank a sufficient number of free throws and made enough stops down the stretch to salt it away.
“We got that 18-point lead and it's almost like we got too comfortable defensively where we didn't get back and gave up a couple open shooters,” Page said. “But besides that we gave up 38 points through three quarter against that team, so heck yeah, wonderful defense. As well as we're playing overall, defense is driving our train.”
GC rode those tracks to a much more efficient offensive showing, 16-for-25 in the second half, pushing its percentage over 50 percent for the night.
“We knew that Mali was always gonna be in the paint, so we had to push up and make sure they weren't making threes, try to force 'em to drive, and that's what they did.,” Dawson said. “Of course they got some. But when you can keep a team like that from going at a high clip, it turns out pretty good.”
Perry received the first-ever Stanley Hardin Memorial Award as most outstanding player of the tournament after Lyon County's loss to North Oldham in the third-place game.
Both the Lyons' star and the Warhawks' Moreno have received a scholarship offer from Purdue coach Matt Painter, who attended the players' second-round contests on Sunday night.
GC won for third consecutive night despite using only six players after lone senior DeJohn Blunt left the team last week with plans to play at a prep school out of state.
“We've lost a couple players, but this is the team we started with, so we'll be good,” Martin said.