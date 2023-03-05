FRANKFORT — Friday night was the last Great Crossing boys' basketball game of the season that wasn't win-or-else.
You never would have known it from the atmosphere at Lapsley Cardwell Gym, however, and it will take a region and/or state championship to exceed this as the most memorable game in the Warhawks' four-year history.
GC successfully defended its 41st District title with a courageous, mildly miraculous and tense triple-overtime victory, 71-68, over Western Hills before a throaty, bipartisan throng overlooking the underdogs' home floor.
“I really don't remember what happened through the first two overtimes,” two-time tournament MVP Vince Dawson III said.
Fifteen lead changes. Eighteen ties. Among other highlights.
Most of it was rendered irrelevant by a 15-second Gage Richardson highlight film for the ages at the end of the second extra session.
With his team trailing by five points, Richardson raced end-to-end for an uncontested layup that cut the Wolverines' lead to 72-69.
After GC (27-5) used its final timeout, Junius Burrell contested the inbound pass and forced Western Hills to bobble it out of bounds.
The Warhawks already had their contingency plan in place.
“We were gonna run it anyway, but Gage looked right at me and said, 'Let's run this,' which is a play for him,” Great Crossing coach Steve Page said. “We were out of timeouts. We had to take a three there.”
Birthday boy Richardson — he turned 17 on Friday — set a pick to create his own space, then raced to a vacant spot where he could rise and fire from beyond the arc.
Six of his other seven 3-point attempts on the evening went awry. This one was a no-doubt swish, to the delight of everyone in the arena wearing his shade of green.
“I called the play actually. I knew that was gonna be open. I was just feeling it,” Richardson said. “I set a screen for Mali (Malachi Moreno) on the elbow, and then I run off the screen to the 3-point line and I'm wide open.”
Western Hills (17-11) missed two desperation shots before the horn and didn't hit a field goal in the final four-minute bonus session, either.
Moreno's put-back with 3:15 remaining gave GC the lead for good and triggered a 6-0 closing run. Dawson and Christian Martin each nailed two free throws in the final 1:16 of OT No. 3.
“I was just praying to God, 'Please go in the rim,' and if it goes in the rim I'm gonna scream at the top of my lungs so everyone in this dump can hear me,” Moreno said of Richardson's heroics. “Once he hit that, I knew that was gonna give us the momentum to push through and give it our all in the third overtime.”'
Dawson (24 points, 10 rebounds) and Moreno (13 points, 11 blocked shots, eight rebounds) each had a double-double for Great Crossing, which earned the right to host city rival Scott County in the 11th Region quarterfinals.
Richardson added 14 points and Burrell 13 points, six assists and five rebounds. Jeremiah Godfrey notched eight points, and Martin tallied all six of his on a perfect night from the foul line.
Their collective effort barely turned back a massive challenge from Western Hills' brawny, tireless Campbell brothers, senior Walter (27 points, 25 rebounds) and sophomore Javeon (17 points, 16 rebounds, five blocks).
“They are probably the strongest people I've ever met, and I play on the 3SSB (national) circuit,” Moreno said. “Especially No. 10 (Walter). I have never met a man as physically strong as No. 10. Whoever gets him is gonna be a lucky college.”
GC trailed 45-36 with 1:39 remaining in the third quarter before scoring the next 11 points to set off the unforgettable finish.
Moreno's bucket and two Martin free throws started the rally. Richardson's steal and layup cut it to three, and a Dawson three beat the buzzer to tie it at 45.
“We slightly tweaked our defense,” Page said. “We just stopped doubling (the Campbells) and stayed down. We forced a couple steals.”
A tip-back by Moreno and two more Martin free throws broke a pair of ties early in the fourth quarter.
After a drive by Elijah Thompson (17 points) and two Javeon Campbell free throws retrieved the lead for Western Hills, Burrell lobbed to Godfrey for a tying dunk.
Moreno's clean-up of a missed free throw by Burrell broke a 52-all deadlock with 5:09 remaining but was GC's last field goal of regulation.
David Jackson drove for two of his 11 points to bring Hills within one at the 28-second mark. Burrell sank one of two from the line before Thompson swished two at the other end to square it at 59 with 5.8 seconds left.
Dawson's put-back for a possible game-winner was waved off — correctly, replays showed — because it was a split second after the buzzer.
“I couldn't be prouder of the guys. They battled through things,” Page said. “We knew it would be tough. Western Hills is a darn good team, playing here. They're 13-3 since Walter came back (from an off-season knee injury), and we've beat 'em twice.”
Richardson scored an equalizer and Burrell a go-ahead hoop in the initial overtime before Walter Campbell's second-chance hoop leveled it at 63.
Moreno swatted a potential Western Hills game-winner into the fifth row of the bleachers as time expired.
Two baskets by Walter Campbell — one off a steal, the second off a run-out after a GC 3-pointer that was way off the mark — and two Thompson free throws nearly knocked the Warhawks through the ropes in the second OT. Instead, they dug in and pulled off the variety of win that could galvanize a March run.
“After a couple overtimes we got a fire going under us, and we just kept building,” Dawson said.
“What really put us over was our conditioning,” added Moreno. “If we weren't in the right shape, we couldn't play for 44 minutes and fight for our lives through three overtimes. This is gonna give us the momentum we need to get to state."