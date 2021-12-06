LEXINGTON — Scott County played two even quarters and won another Saturday afternoon against a Greenwood team that is rapidly rising to the status of region and state boys' basketball contender at this premature state of the season.
The Cardinals simply couldn't overcome a worst-case-scenario start in a 74-62 loss to the Gators as pat of the BGO Classic at Lexington Christian Academy.
Down by 18 points after a barrage of 3-pointers by Hunter Raymer and Luke Stansbury in the first eight minutes, SC used a run of seven unanswered points to close the gap and turn a 27-9 deficit into 44-32 at the break.
SC simply couldn't mount a serious run in a basket-swapping second half and fell to 1-1 on the season.
Micah Glenn fueled the Cards' comeback hopes with a 6-for-7 shooting day, including four 3-pointers, on his way to a team-high 18 points. JZ Middleton supplemented his 16 points with three assists.
Nick Mosby added 13 points and five rebounds for Scott County, which fell victim to Greenwood's 35-27 advantage on the glass in addition to the Gators' 7-for-17 proficiency from long range.
Raymer and Stansbury each tacked on an additional 3-pointer after the initial explosion. They finished with 13 and nine points, respectively.
Cade Stinnett led Greenwood (3-0) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Lofton Howard went a perfect 4-for-4 from the field for eight points to go with six boards.
A night earlier, Greenwood notched a double-digit victory over North Laurel and recent University of Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard.
The Gators worked the inside-out game to perfection in the first eight minutes, getting Stinnett, Howard and Aaron Brown to the rim for easy looks before kicking out to its perimeter pests for the numerous threes.
Greenwood used two four-point runs, a stretch of eight unanswered points, and a finishing kick of nine in a row to construct a lead that held up for the duration.
Fouls and free throws mounted as SC did everything within its power to claw back into contention. Greenwood went 17-for-27 from the line, led by Stinnett's 7-for-8 showing. Scott County attempted only 10 freebies and missed six.
Isaiah Haynes chipped in nine points and four rebounds for SC, which hosts Harrison County on Tuesday, then opens the Toyota Classic against Lafayette on Wednesday.
