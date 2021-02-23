One of two Scott County boys' basketball players sidelined by the first of the team's two pauses due to COVID-19, senior point guard Chase Grigsby took the court Monday night for the first time in more than a month.
The old maxim about playing every game as if it's your last has never been quite so vivid or personal.
“Watching the Woodford and Western Hills games, it ate at me,” Grigsby said. “I hated being off the court. The last game I played was Lafayette (Jan. 21), and it feels like forever ago.”
Sayre paid the price for that restlessness. Despite playing a nearly perfect game and having their best chance ever to upset the Cardinals, the Spartans were overshadowed by Grigsby's five 3-pointers and career-high 23 points in a scintillating, 74-73 comeback win.
SC's two seniors inflicted most of the damage. Elias Richardson punctuated his 27-point, 12-rebound tour de force by grabbing the rebound of an errant Grigsby floater, drawing contact and hitting the second free throw for the game-winning point with 2.6 seconds remaining.
”I can't say enough about Elias Richardson and the intensity he played with,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “He went and got rebounds, and that was a big part of us hanging on."
The Cardinals successfully double-teamed Sayre's desperation bid from beyond 30 feet and forced an air ball at the horn.
It was the dulcet tone of a fifth consecutive win for SC (6-5 overall, 1-1 42nd District), longer than any streak all of last winter, when the Cards won their unprecedented fourth consecutive 11th Region title.
“Early on we had a couple games where we came up a little short. Free throws bit us,” Glenn said. “We're still not where we need to be exactly. Madison Central and Mason County were games we hated to lose, but I do think losing those helped us win this one.”
Coming off an eye-opening over Bryan Station, Sayre (6-2, 1-1) didn't miss much.
Cory Givens more than tripled his scoring average on the season with 29 points on 12-for-14 shooting. Zander Collett added 20 points and Dant Bowling 14 for the Spartans, who went a scorching 28-for-44 (63.6 percent) from the field.
“They're solid. They're really athletic. They're fundamentally sound. They're a good overall team,” Grigsby said. “We stepped it up. Our goal coming out of halftime down four was each quarter, reel them back in, and that's what we did.”
Sayre enjoyed its largest lead of the night at 66-59 with five minutes remaining after consecutive inside baskets from Givens and Bowling.
Two Richardson put-backs sandwiched around a JZ Middleton three tied it. Grigsby drew a crowd and reversed the ball to Middleton for the junior's bomb. A steal by Jeremy Hamilton (nine points, six rebounds) fueled Richardson's equalizer.
Givens battled back to reclaim the lead with a 3-point play, and Collett maintained that margin, 73-70, on two free throws with 1:23 left.
Nick Mosby found Richardson down low for a hook shot and harm. The free throw pulled Scott County even once more.
After an SC steal, Grigsby drove the baseline and earned an open layup that brushed agonizingly off the rim.
“Ever since I was little, I used to go to A.W. Hamilton camp,” Grigsby said. “He always taught the mentality to have a short-term memory with anything you do in life. Get past that play and move to the next one. You'll have an opportunity to get it back.”
Sure enough, Grigsby forced a Sayre travel, then launched a shot from the top of the key that turned into a picture-perfect pass when Richardson reached for the loose ball.
“It's really just the footsteps that we're following in, with teams up on the wall,” Grigsby said of his motivation down the stretch this season. “With me and (Richardson) being the two seniors, we take it upon ourselves to lead the team and hopefully take us to another state tournament.”
Richardson's winning freebie – he was only 3-for-8 at the stripe, but 12-of-15 inside the arc from the field – furnished the 17th lead change and broke the 10th tie.
SC used consecutive corner threes from Grigsby and a short jumper by Richardson to open its biggest advantage, 28-20, at the start of the second quarter. Sayre scored the next 10 points and used a personal 6-1 run by Givens to lead 40-36 at the half.
“We said at halftime if we're gonna try to outscore 'em, it's not faring very well,” Glenn said. “I do think right there at the end we still had a little left in the tank playing defense. I thought we were actually in better shape than they were at the end.”
The Cards stay both home and in the district against Bryan Station (Tuesday) and Frederick Douglass (Friday) before the season's second Battle of the Birds with Great Crossing on Saturday night, also at SCHS.
“We have to concentrate one at a time now,” Glenn said. “Every game this week means something.”