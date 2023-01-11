With authority

Great Crossing junior Jeremiah Godfrey descends after a dunk Saturday night in the Warhawks' 63-34 win over Scott County.

 James Scogin
Four first-half dunks by Great Crossing compared with four first-half field goals of any variety from Scott County told the divergent stories of the boys' basketball teams pitted in this year's Battle of the Birds.
 

Tags

Recommended for you