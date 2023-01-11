Four first-half dunks by Great Crossing compared with four first-half field goals of any variety from Scott County told the divergent stories of the boys' basketball teams pitted in this year's Battle of the Birds.
Saturday night didn't figure to be a throw-out-the-records affair, and it wasn't, with consensus top-five GC soaring to a 63-34 rout of SC on its home court before a bipartisan packed house.
Great Crossing sophomore center Malachi Moreno had his third career triple-double in the bag by the end of the third quarter. He finished with 22 points on a perfect 10-for-10 from the field to go with 12 rebounds and 10 blocked shots.
Above-the-rim debits by the accounting firm of Moreno, Jeremiah Godfrey and Vince Dawson III were the story both early and late, staking the Warhawks (14-3) to a quick 18-point lead, then slamming the door after the Cards (6-10) kept them quiet through most of the second and third periods.
“We just had to realize if we executed and ran our stuff that we could get some fire going and have a little fun,” Moreno said. “It's a cross-town rivalry, so I think the emphasis was let's just go get a win and play the best defense of our lives.”
Dawson added 14 points and Godfrey 12 for Great Crossing, which used primarily jams and 3-pointers to accumulate its 27-9 advantage with 4:05 remaining in the second quarter.
Scott County bridged the halves with a shutout streak of more than five minutes but simply couldn't make enough shots to dig out of the hole against its loaded neighborhood rival.
GC ended the third quarter with a 13-2 run to rip open a 49-23 lead on a night when it held SC to 25 percent (13-for-52) from the field and harassed the Cardinals into 22 turnovers.
“Our defense has gotten better, but when we get beat, Malachi is back there to erase a lot of things,” GC coach Steve Page said. “And if he doesn't block it, he alters it, so he blocked 10 and probably altered another 10.”
Nick Mosby's team-high 12 points vaulted him past 1,000 for his Scott County career. The senior wing surpassed the milestone on a 3-point play early in the fourth quarter.
JZ Middleton, playing his first full game of the winter after recovering from a fracture in his wrist, added seven points, all in the third quarter.
“There's been a couple of times where we're shot takers instead of shot makers,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “We really at times had good shots. The second half we got to turning it over a lot more. The sorry thing about it was I don't think they were turnovers that were necessarily forced. They were choices, just bad choices.”
Great Crossing held Mosby to 4-for-14 shooting and Eli Moody 2-for-12 while shutting out Micah Glenn, who scored 22 points Tuesday in a loss at Bourbon County before he was sidelined midweek with a 103-degree fever.
After Moreno and Mosby each scored on their teams' opening possession, the Warhawks started a 13-0 tear with three consecutive dunks, utilizing a combination of backdoor lobs and odd-man fast breaks.
“We had a play for their top-to-top and wanting to trap that first pass. We forgot a few times, but we did it a couple of times and got a couple of turnovers,” Page said. “We were 70 percent scoring on our paint touches. That's huge. Two passes or more we were 60 percent. We've been charting kills, which is three stops in a row, and we had eight of them.”
Both GC and its side of the arena were whipped into a frenzy by the first-quarter highlight film, but that emotion subsided as the supply of easy buckets dried up.
“Sometimes they get so excited with a play that happened,” Page said. “We wanted to press, but we get a dunk and they're all celebrating and they don't get what we want them to get in.”
SC's hustle also produced an otherwise inexplicable plus-five advantage on the boards against GC in the first half, and despite their 4-for-26 foibles from the floor, the Cards were alive if not entirely well at 27-13 going into the locker room.
“When we did run our sets and were tough with the ball, we got the shots we wanted,” Glenn said. “We got down in there a couple times. There comes a point when you’ve got a big one down there, you've got to learn to perfect that eight to 10-footer over him.”
Great Crossing also needed a reminder to change its approach at both ends of the court.
“We only scored 27 points in the first half, so we were a little disappointed in ourselves,” Moreno said. “After (Page) told us we were getting out-rebounded, we took that to heart. We had to take it up a notch in the second half.”
Gage Richardson snapped GC out of its funk with a 3-pointer. All five starters got on the scoreboard in the third period, led by Moreno's eight.
The Warhawks silenced Mosby and gave up only a Larmarion McGrapth 3-pointer aside from Middleton's explosion during that getaway.
“I thought our (first-half) execution wasn't very good. We knew they were gonna double the post, so we spent yesterday in practice and today in our shoot-around working on moving those guys around to force some movement, but they kind of stood,” Page said.
Junius Burrell added seven points, seven rebounds and team highs of five assists and four steals for Great Crossing, which will have six days to prepare for Friday's 11th Region showdown at home against Madison Central.
GC ousted Central from the region tournament in overtime on the same floor last winter.
“Madison Central beat Warren Central by 20, and Warren Central beat us in King of the Bluegrass, so it’s really a statement game for us and for them,” Moreno said.
The good news for Scott County is that the Cardinals had almost a full complement of players available for the first time all season, and that the Cardinals' 42nd District ledger is clean going into a pair of key games this week.
“We've just got to get some practice time. That's a whole another fish we're frying on Tuesday,” Glenn said. “If we can go in and get us one from Henry Clay at home and then take one at Douglass on Friday, we'll be sitting in a good seat. We've got to keep building and have everybody be together.”