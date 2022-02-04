Scott County boys' basketball is showing all the historical signs of a team that could break hearts and bust brackets when the district and region tournaments tip off in a few weeks.
Wednesday's fourth quarter was a microcosm of those merits, from Isaiah Haynes' fourth, fifth and sixth 3-pointers of the night – making him the second different Cardinal of the week to do so – to Jeremy Hamilton's offensive and defensive clinic in the paint.
SC battled back to beat Bryan Station, 69-59, avenging a mid-December loss and pulling into a tie with the Defenders for second place in the 42nd District loss column behind Henry Clay with a pair of home games remaining.
“Big district win,” said Haynes, who finished with 20 points on an unusual evening that saw him shoot 6-for-11 behind the arc and 1-for-7 inside. “We lost to Henry Clay last week, and it hurt us, so we decided we didn't want to lose another district game.”
Haynes hit three from deep in a 23-14 opening flourish, then gave Scott County (8-12 overall, 3-3 district) the lead for good by repeating that feat in a span of 1:55 to christen the fourth quarter.
Those exploits vaulted the Cards from a 48-46 deficit to a 55-48 lead. Andrew Willhite's lone field goal of the night, a what-the-heck, why-not, dagger three from the same side of the floor where Haynes did his damage, made it a double-digit margin with 4:09 to go.
“If he misses that, he gets scolded pretty good,” SC coach Tim Glenn said of Willhite's launch from at least two sneaker lengths past the stripe. “Coach (Billy) Hicks used to call 'em better-make-its. If you make it, you're in good shape.”
On the heels of six 3-pointers and a career-high 37 points Monday against Western Hills, Nick Mosby led Scott County again with 22 points and six steals.
Jeremy Hamilton scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, hauled down a team-high nine rebounds and was instrumental in slowing down Bryan Station's burly tandem of Jaden Biggers and Jaden Green.
“He got man rebounds. He had two big guys lumbering with him down there,” Glenn said. “They went to the big men and went to them pretty hard, and Jeremy made those guys have to score over him. That's been the key for us. When we make people score over us, then we're pretty good.”
Biggers accumulated 22 points and seven rebounds for Bryan Station (9-10, 5-3), which was playing without its leading scorer, Jmarious Lindsay.
The Cards also held the Defenders' second most prolific point producer on the season, Trenton Cutwright, to seven.
“You've got to give credit where credit is due. Lindsay's a great ball player, but I think with Lindsay our defense still would have stopped them tonight,” Haynes said.
Bless Kamuena (14 points, eight rebounds) and Green (11 points) combined with Biggers for all the points during an 11-0 run that propelled the Defenders to a 29-26 halftime lead.
In one of the strangest line scores you will ever see, Scott County squeezed a three-point second quarter – courtesy of Mosby's and-one in the first minute – among explosions of 23 from the jump, 20 in the third period and 23 again in the final stanza.
Scott County harassed Bryan Station into 20 turnovers but few in that bizarre stretch.
“If we had just played and not took off a whole entire quarter. We got stagnant. Our defense, it wasn't that we gave up a whole bunch of points, but I felt like in that quarter we got out-rebounded some. We also just got out of position,” Glenn said. “One big thing we talked about that we've been trying to get better at, when the ball goes to the wing or gets into a corner, we sometimes have too much concentration on our man and get up too high rather than be down by the goal.”
Kamuena struck back with multiple go-ahead baskets after SC pulled even in the third quarter. Mosby and JZ Middleton each knocked down a 3-pointer to resuscitate the Cardinals' offense.
Haynes took a brief seat next to Glenn at the end of that segment and refueled for his outburst.
“Coach took me out, got me a little break. I came in and knew we needed somebody to do something, so I stepped up and hit,” Haynes said. “It was definitely a heat-up night where we got hot in quarters and whatnot.”
Willhite and Middleton each made three steals for Scott County, which has held its past three district opponents under 60 points.
SC hosts Henry Clay on Monday and Sayre on Saturday with a chance to control its destiny and earn no worse than a No. 3 seed in the district playoffs. The Cards remain mathematically alive for the one or two spot.
“Games like that, it's good to overcome it at home. It grows you up some more,” Glenn said. “Hopefully it's something we can build on to use and drive us through the district.”