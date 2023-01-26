Scott County boys' basketball tradition dictates not backing down from any opponent with a player ranked among the best in the nation.
From O.J. Mayo and Patrick Patterson in that storied 2007 home-and-home series with Huntington Prep to Wendell Moore Jr. of more recent vintage, the Cardinals have battled their share of blue-chippers.
Current cross-town rival Malachi Moreno falls into that category as well. So when the only Kentucky sophomore ranked ahead of Moreno nationally, Jasper Johnson, rolled into town Wednesday night with Woodford County, a sense of awe simply wasn't allowed in the SC locker room.
The Cardinals contained the Yellow Jackets' wiry, 6-foot-4 point guard to 21 points and 11 rebounds, but two recurring bugaboos — a sputtering second quarter and struggles from beyond the 3-point arc throughout — saddled SC with a 67-55 defeat.
“We did OK. I thought he really hurt us rebounding,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “He's very slippery and very tough to guard.”
Johnson is currently ranked No. 21 in the country for the Class of 2025, third among point guards. He entered the game averaging 22.9 points per game but only 3.1 rebounds.
A 45 percent 3-point shooter who has hit from deep 50 times on the season, more than double any of his teammates, Johnson was only 2-for-7 at long range against Scott County.
Given the task of shadowing Johnson for most of the evening, tireless senior Da'Quis Brown matched Johnson with a career-best 21 points, hauled down six rebounds and had four steals.
“Da'Quis did a good job on him,” Glenn said. “We gave him the assignment of staying with him and not going off too much. We're going to have to do that more as we get down to the close of those season with the teams we're playing.”
After falling behind 33-17 midway through the second period, SC closed to within nine points on three different occasions after intermission but couldn't clear that hurdle.
Nick Mosby added 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Cardinals, who went 3-for-16 from outside.
“And you know what? They were all pretty much good shots,” Glenn said. “That's the thing about it.”
Brown slashed to the hoop for nine points in the fourth quarter with Mosby and Eli Moody adding two buckets each.
“He could get where he needed to get,” Glenn said of Brown. “We watched them and knew their help side wasn't really good. We knew we had driving opportunities.”
Basket swapping remained the rule, however, and a five-point flourish from Johnson and rally-killing hoops by Makhi Smith, Aden Nelson and Jaunte Jenkins slammed the door.
“We got out-rebounded bad in the second half. I didn't realize how bad,” Glenn said. “We battled. We made a few shots that the last couple weeks we didn't make.”
Layton Sparks added 11 points and seven rebounds for Woodford County. West Virginia University football recruit Nelson and Smith each notched nine points. Santonio Waide scored seven.
It was a tale of two teams with seasons trending in opposite directions the past two weeks. Woodford County (9-9) extended its winning streak to four games, while Scott County (8-15) has lost four in a row, all by double digits and plagued by spotty shooting.
Micah Glenn's 3-pointer beat the first-quarter buzzer and ended a 13-0 binge by the Yellow Jackets, closing the Cards to within 18-10.
Six different scorers, including a pair of buckets off the bench from Nolan Asher, staked Woodford County to a 37-25 halftime cushion.
A transition dunk by Tristan Christopher awakened the SC bench and its crowd, cutting the deficit to 45-36 with 3:20 remaining in the third quarter.
Johnson nailed a three from the right corner with minimal cushion to beat the buzzer and cap a 7-2 run in response.
SC goes to Sayre for a 42nd District clash on Friday.