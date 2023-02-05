FRANKFORT — Whether it's celebrating the shot that went in or lamenting the latest one that didn't, that heartbeat worth of hesitation can be just enough time for an equal opponent to beat you down the court and collect the toll.
Too many occasions during the second half of Saturday's main event in the Gary Moore Classic, No. 5 Great Crossing got caught flat-footed and gave up a bucket that allowed No. 2 Lexington Catholic to extend its slim lead in the neutral-court boys' basketball showdown.
The Knights bagged temporary bragging rights in what was billed by many as a potential 11th Region championship preview, warding off the Warhawks, 61-52.
“It just seemed like we were always a half-step slow. Sometimes kids let their shooting affect the rest of their game,” GC coach Steve Page said. “I don't think it was our best night. Give Lexington Catholic a million percent credit for that. The final score was the biggest deficit of the game. We had a chance a couple times. Breaks just didn't go our way.”
With ballyhooed big men Malachi Moreno (6-foot-11) of Great Crossing and Reece Potter (seven feet) of Lexington Catholic essentially playing to a draw, a Georgetown resident spun the showdown in the Knights' direction.
John Reinhart hit four of six 3-pointers — everyone else in the game went a combined 3-for-26 — and finished with 16 points for Lexington Catholic (22-2), which never trailed.
“We knew he could make shots. We went zone there. We don't play a lot of zone, but one of our biggest issues on defense is we just don't talk to each other,” Page said. “All they had to do is say, 'You've got ball, I've got shooter,' and they both kind of didn't get the shooter in the corner, and then we scrambled and gave it up.”
Potter, headed to Miami of Ohio, added 14 points along with Tyler Doyle, who beat the horn with an exclamation-point dunk.
Moreno led Great Crossing (20-4) with 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots. Vince Dawson chipped in 10 points and four assists, while Junius Burrell provided nine points and seven boards.
The Warhawks pulled even four times in the second quarter after trailing 8-2 out of the gate but stayed in permanent catch-up mode throughout the second half. Neither team had a run of longer than six consecutive points all evening.
“I told the kids and I truly believe this game means nothing. It's a barometer for 'em. It's nice to play it,” Page said. “We hope we play 'em again. Now we've got a film to see what we can do better if there's a next time. It doesn't define us. We've got to accept responsibility and get back to work.”
Reinhart buried back-to-back 3-pointers in the second quarter to furnish a 25-23 halftime lead. He nailed his third after GC couldn't round up an errant jumper by Potter early in the second half.
Dawson countered with a drive before Hudson Sparks scored the next five points, a three and then a layup off a dime from Reinhart, to give Catholic a 39-32 cushion with three minutes left in the period.
“Loose balls don't happen accidentally. They happen by kids going out to get the ball,” Page said. “So they were just tougher than we were, and that's the bottom line for tonight.”
Moreno's put-back got GC within five, 41-36, to end the third quarter. He then went at Potter and drew his foe's fourth foul before two free throws with 7:28 left.
Life remained tough at the rim for anyone whose initials weren't M&M, however. Doyle took advantage of a GC miss by scoring on a run-out, and Potter's and-one stretched the lead back to eight at the 6:22 mark.
“I thought we could have gotten the ball inside a little bit more. They obviously wanted to prevent that from happening,” Page said. “We've got to be more patient sometimes. Potter had four fouls and we didn't exploit that.”
Jeremiah Godfrey dunked after a Burrell offensive rebound and dish to cut the deficit to five, only to see Reinhart deliver a dagger at the other end. Both of GC's 3-pointers were courtesy of Gage Richardson in the final five minutes.
“We're not a very good 3-point shooting team. That's reality, and they still have not accepted reality on that,” Page said. “It's not like we're a bad 3-point shooting team. We don't take good threes. We just take standstill threes. We don’t take ball reversal threes.”
February's run-up to the tournament picks up steam with road trips to Grant County, Henry Clay and St. Henry, followed by home dates against Madison Southern and Oldham County.
“We'll be fine,” Page said. “This doesn't change the fact that we're still one of the top teams in the state.”