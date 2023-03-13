Tough to take

Vince Dawson III scored half the points (21) for cold-shooting Great Crossing in a 48-42 loss to Lexington Catholic at the 11th Region semifinals.

 Kal Oakes
RICHMOND — The end of Great Crossing's promising and precocious run at 11th Region and KHSAA titles ended Saturday afternoon in painfully similar fashion to last year's journey.
 

Recommended for you