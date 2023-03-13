RICHMOND — The end of Great Crossing's promising and precocious run at 11th Region and KHSAA titles ended Saturday afternoon in painfully similar fashion to last year's journey.
It was a low-scoring lockdown at Baptist Health, where blinding lights, finicky rims and unfavorable bounces all seemingly conspired to keep the Warhawks grounded.
Aside from the parts of the equation that are beyond everyone's control at this time of the year, GC once again ran into an older, savvy and perhaps physically stronger and mentally tougher opponent.
Lexington Catholic, spurred by its own loss to Henry Clay shy of the state round a year ago, held on by its fingernails against Great Crossing, 48-42, this time in a region semifinal brouhaha.
“Welcome to the 11th Region. This is like playing in the state tournament every year,” Lexington Catholic coach Brandon Salsman said. “It gets harder all the time. There are so many great coaches, great players. Our kids responded and did what we asked them to do. We made a couple shots there in the second half and we responded, and I'm so proud of 'em.”
Unyielding with a match-up zone that left Great Crossing (28-6) tentative and flat-footed, Lexington Catholic (32-2) badgered the Warhawks into 32.6 percent shooting, owned the glass by a margin of nine rebounds and never surrendered the lead after a three-point play by seven-foot senior Reece Potter with 6:26 remaining in the third quarter.
Vince Dawson III scored half the points with 21 for GC, which lost to only one team outside of the state's consensus top five all winter long but bowed out in the same round of the post-season as last year's freshman-dominated team.
Even the March 4, 2022 semifinal score against Henry Clay, 47-43, was eerily similar.
And while there's an overwhelming, statewide sense that Great Crossing's day will come, the so-close-yet-so-far-away nature of this shortfall should sting for a spell.
“At the end of the day if we make shots, we win the game,” GC coach Steve Page said. “They had a big reason to do with why we didn't make shots. They're 32-2 for a reason.”
Malachi Moreno, the Warhawks' 6-11 sophomore, was held to six points, eight rebounds, four blocked shots and only six field goal attempts. Junius Burrell also scored six on 2-for-10 shooting.
Great Crossing battled a numbers game with 6-7 junior Jeremiah Godfrey in foul trouble throughout and sophomore sixth man Christian Martin, co-author of a second-quarter surge along with Burrell, sidelined by a nosebleed for the entire second half.
Regardless of who was on the floor, aside from transition (14 points off 11 Catholic turnovers) and trips to the free-throw line (11-for-14), offense was slow-going as a leisurely wade through a pool of molasses.
“They're tough. That match-up zone, we couldn't get our kids to move. They would make a pass and kinda stand there,” Page said. “That's the way they play. They made it hard. When you make 14 of 43 shots, you're not gonna beat many teams.”
Tyler Doyle led Lexington Catholic with 15 points, eight in the fourth quarter. Potter, who will continue his career at Miami of Ohio, added 13 points, four rebounds and four blocks.
The Knights backed up a 61-52 neutral-court victory in January — the Warhawks fell into a similar early deficit and had the same trouble breaking the figurative glass — and faced Frederick Douglass for the title Monday night.
GC's other losses were to 2022 state finalists George Rogers Clark and Warren Central, Ninth Region favorite Covington Catholic and Eighth Region contender Grant County.
“They did a thing where they showed the (run to the) Sweet 16, all the teams that were left, in an NCAA bracket. I laughed,” Salsman said. “I looked at our bracket and said if the NCAA bracket was like that and they had all those top teams in one quadrant, they'd be going crazy.”
Lex Cath led 5-0, 10-2 and 14-5 out of the gate. Doyle and Hudson Sparks sank 3-pointers in the opening rush before Potter sandwiched six around a Dawson triple.
Dawson scored all 10 points in the opening period for GC, including a buzzer-beating three that nudged the Warhawks within four and invigorated the crowd on their side of McBrayer Court.
“If you told me before the game we were gonna give up 13 points to Reece Potter, I'd have been OK. If you told me Doyle was gonna get 15, I'd have been OK. We just didn't score,” Page said. “We tried a jump defense to start, and that failed miserably. We lost one of the two kids we were supposed to guard (Sparks).”
Lexington Catholic's Williams duo, Miller and Rowan, combined for six points off the bench to restore a 20-12 cushion before Great Crossing scored 12 of the next 14 to claim its first of two short-lived leads.
Two free throws from Dawson and a three-point play courtesy of a steal by Burrell ignited the Warhawks. Burrell scored again on a drive and found Moreno for a hook from the left baseline, both times cutting the gap to one.
GC, which never led during the regular-season scrap with Lex Cath at Franklin County, went up 23-22 on Martin's steal and layup with a minute remaining.
Burrell sank the second of two free throws after another theft, only to see Lexington Catholic scuttle off to the locker room with a 25-24 advantage on the strength of Sparks' three in the closing seconds.
“Their shot they made to go to halftime up two was huge,” Page said. “I think we missed a shot before and after that.”
None the worse for wear, Great Crossing enjoyed its largest lead of three courtesy of a baseline floater from Dawson and takeaway and finish from Moreno to start the second half.
Potter countered with the next five and drew Godfrey's third foul in the process.
Neither team sank a third-quarter field goal after Dawson drove to the rim and kept the Warhawks within one, 32-31, at the 4:13 mark. Great Crossing had no fewer than five short-range bids for a potential go-ahead bucket miss the mark.
“We kept standing on one side of the floor,” Page said. “We kept asking them to attack the middle of the floor instead of attacking on the wing. I think we missed a shot over Potter, then turned it over. We were trying to get (Dawson) to the middle of the court so he could open up both sides and kick it out.”
Javontae Dean, pressed into heavy second-half rotation due to Martin's absence, swiped the ball and set up Dawson for another hoop that made it a one-point game with 6:43 left.
Doyle delivered a pair of drives and Miller Williams capitalized on another during what proved a devastating cold snap for Great Crossing.
The Warhawks waited out a pair of open corner threes but missed both.
Godfrey's basket off a Dean takeaway and a 3-pointer from Dawson couldn't get GC closer then four.
Lexington Catholic weathered a groundswell of Great Crossing defensive pressure and slammed the door with a parade to the line, where the Knights were a perfect 15-for-15.
“We had 'em a couple times,” Page said. “Unfortunately they had too many timeouts left. He called timeout before we could get ‘em to throw a questionable pass.”
Winners of 13 consecutive games and ranked No. 2 in the state behind Warren Central, Lexington Catholic hasn't allowed more than 52 points in any contest during that streak.
The two teams had one common denominator — an unsatisfying ending against the same antagonist here to end the 2021-22 season.
“I don't know what the date was that we lost to Henry Clay last year, and most coaches will be lying when they tell you this, but this is the God's honest truth. Our kids were in the gym the next day,” Salsman said. “They did not want a day off when we got beat and the season was over, and they worked and worked and worked.”
With the expected return of its full roster, Great Crossing will be many observers' anointed No. 1 heading into a new cycle.
Whether or not the Warhawks make good on those expectations may rest on how well they mimic their conquerors' response to a year of frustration.
“For the teams we played, for the youth we have, we couldn't be more proud of the kids. They had a great season,” Page said. “Now if they really want to take that next step, it's a struggle sometimes in the off-season to get them to do the extra.
“Our kids aren't that way. They haven't been that way, and if they want to be what they have the ability to be, they're gonna have to be that way. We hope they'll take it to heart and get to the gym and get to the weight room, because 50/50 balls and the little things were what cost us probably every game.”