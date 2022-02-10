Given the final minute of regulation Monday night to play over again, Scott County would choose a different shot and probably spend more time selecting it.
Boys' basketball: Lynch's layup at buzzer hoists Henry Clay past SC in district donnybrook
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
What the Cardinals wouldn't change is how they handled Henry Clay's last possession while needing a defensive stop.
After its ill-advised 3-point attempt failed to break the tie with 35 seconds remaining, SC forced a floater from the Blue Devils' Kanye Henderson that was nowhere near the mark.
Unfortunately for the Cards, it left Henry Lynch in position for a look-what-I-found offensive rebound and a reverse layup at the horn to give the 42nd District-leading Devils a 47-45 win.
The life lesson: Sometimes you can do everything right, and the result still feels wrong.
“If that ball hits the rim right there, we guarded it just right,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “It was a guy standing underneath the goal, where you never get a rebound, and it went right in his hands. But he's still got to make it, and he did.”
Lynch's heroics broke the fifth tie and gave Henry Clay (20-4 overall, 6-1 district) the 10th and final lead change in a defensive donnybrook.
Nick Mosby and Jeremy Hamilton combined for 11 points in the fourth quarter to put Scott County (8-13, 3-4) on the brink of a signature win. Mosby found Hamilton on the block for an easy bucket and a 45-43 lead with 1:15 to go.
Henderson rolled in a short jumper to pull the Devils even with 56 seconds to play. Glenn's inclination was to play for the final shot, but Andrew Willhite — who hit a 3-pointer earlier in the period to ignite SC's comeback — unleashed another when given the space.
It was on line and rattled around the rim before taking a fickle bounce into the Devils' grasp, handing them the privilege of draining the clock and playing for the win.
“I had just hollered, 'We've got two timeouts here,' so we could let it play down. Sometimes you think about going ahead and calling one, but it would be better to get it down to 15 or 20 (seconds) and then maybe use it,” Glenn said. “I told Andrew we don’t even want Nick to take that shot. But again, if he made it, nobody would say anything.”
Henderson and Konlin Brown headlined Henry Clay with 11 points apiece. Scott County held Aziel Blackwell, who erupted for 24 points in a 56-49 home win over the Cards on Jan. 28, to 10 on 4-for-10 shooting and five turnovers.
“Much better job on him. We did it without fouling,” Glenn said. “We had a good game plan that those guys executed perfectly defensively. I'm so proud of them for how they played defense. They played defense so hard and did what we asked them to do. It's a shame that you come up short when you give a defensive effort like that. That's the shame.”
Mosby (17 points) and Hamilton (11 points, seven rebounds) caught fire and awakened the Cards from an 8-for-25 shooting slumber in the first half. Both teams wound up at 17-for-42 (40.5 percent) overall.
Despite the early difficulties, SC sandwiched baskets by Quade Miles and Isaiah Haynes around a Hamilton free throw to notch a 19-18 lead with just under two minutes remaining in the first half. Kyan Miller's short jumper and two Blackwell free throws sent Henry Clay into the locker room with a 22-19 advantage.
Henry Clay built its largest lead of six points on three occasions in the third quarter, on a 3-pointer by Brown, a put-back from Brenden Wicker nd a Henderson floater.
Mosby's deep three halved the deficit to 34-31 entering the fourth. Willhite's triple at the 5:30 mark of the fourth lit the fuse on a 10-5 run. Mosby followed with a 3-point play for a 39-38 SC lead.
SC held Blackwell scoreless over the final 12:35.
“We need to learn to guard a good scorer. We did tonight,” Glenn said. “That’s what hurts. We held a good Henry Clay team to 47 points, We've made steps in the right direction the last two or three weeks. Hopefully we can take things from this game that's gonna help us get where we need to be down the road.”
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
