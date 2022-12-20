Tuesday night's opening quarter in Richmond looked like countless other slug-it-out boys' basketball battles between Scott County and Madison Central over the past two or three decades.
Madison Central punched, much to the delight of its always big, boisterous student section. Scott County counter-punched and landed an early lead, appearing every bit as worthy as George Rogers Clark, Ballard and Pulaski County looked in their early-season wins over the Indians.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the second act contained a plot twist that turned the road trip into a horror show. Madison Central used a 25-5 run in the quarter to build a healthy halftime lead that held up in a 93-67 victory.
It was an unheard-of second straight game of giving up 90 or more points for Scott County (3-4), which allowed 95 in Saturday's Billy Hicks Classic consolation game against Holy Cross Covington.
Noah Gallagher led the Cards with a career-high 19 points. Nick Mosby added 16 and Tristan Christopher 10, with the two combining for five of SC's six 3-pointers.
“Plenty of positives,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “They pressed us the whole game, and we had just nine turnovers with plenty of good shots for us. We rebounded well. We learned some good things about our team.”
Madison Central (3-3) buried 11 from beyond the arc, six by Hagan Harrison, who exploded for a game-high 33 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Robby Todd was 9-for-12 from the field on his way to a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Jaylen Davis (18 points, seven rebounds) and Jayden West (13 points) also wound up in double digits for the Tribe.
Quade Miles supplied eight points for SC. Micah Glenn chipped in seven points and seven rebounds while Da'Quis Brown tallied five points, five rebounds and six assists for the Cardinals, who nearly fought the Indians to a draw (39-38) on the glass but were outscored 18-9 from the free-throw line.
Davis went a perfect 8-for-8 from the stripe for Madison Central, which rode out four lead changes and two ties in the first quarter before pulling away.
The Indians stretched their 46-28 halftime advantage to 69-45 at the end of the third period. They connected at 54.2 percent from the field compared to the Cardinals' 37.1 percent.
“Had good shots. Didn’t make ‘em,” Glenn said. “We competed, though, and worked on defending as a group better. We’re gonna get tougher.”
Madison Central won its second consecutive game against Scott County, both at home, after the Cardinals won 12 in a row at the Indians' expense from 2007 to 2020.