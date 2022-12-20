Hey NIneteen

Noah Gallagher scored a career-high 19 points for Scott County in a loss at Madison Central.

 Kal Oakes

Tuesday night's opening quarter in Richmond looked like countless other slug-it-out boys' basketball battles between Scott County and Madison Central over the past two or three decades.

Madison Central punched, much to the delight of its always big, boisterous student section. Scott County counter-punched and landed an early lead, appearing every bit as worthy as George Rogers Clark, Ballard and Pulaski County looked in their early-season wins over the Indians.

