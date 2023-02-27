Great Crossing boys' basketball has made a habit of verbalizing its team goals each season, both the titanic and trifling ones.
Which of those categories housed the target of 25 regular-season wins depends on your point of view. That only gave a margin for error of five defeats, so it’s fair to say GC coach Steve Page listened with quiet trepidation.
“When they set the goal of 25, that's the one I kind of (wondered about). It's not because I didn't trust their ability. It's because I knew what I scheduled,” Page said. “Then again, when you're a top-10 team, which we have been all season, you're favored in most games. If Grant County is your quote-unquote worst loss of the year, then you're pretty darn good.”
To hit the number in its final warm-up for the playoffs, GC picked apart a recent Sweet 16 fixture from the Eighth Region, Oldham County, with 76-53 authority on Thursday night. It's a game that probably looked tougher in November than it was in mid-February reality, but Great Crossing (25-5) won it with panache and did so mostly without one of its stars.
Vince Dawson III played all of four minutes — Page said he might have received a longer run in a closer game — after spraining his left ankle two nights earlier against Madison Southern.
“It shows so much about us as a team that we pretty much played without Tre and still were able to do that,” Page said.
Malachi Moreno joined Dawson in the Warhawks' 1,000-point club on two free throws with 3:57 remaining in the second quarter.
The 6-foot-11 sophomore, who is already north of 300 blocked shots and closing in on 900 rebounds for his budding career, finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
“It was nice to get Malachi his 1,000th point early,” Page said. “We kind of force-fed it there after we made some shots, and he went to work.”
Great Crossing stretched its 16-11 lead after eight minutes to 31-20 at the half, then matched that 31 in a sizzling third quarter.
Jeremiah Godfrey provided the highlight in the latter sequence, pocketing a bounce pass from Christian Martin and soaring from the right baseline for a thunderous tomahawk dunk.
It was one of three stuffs on the night for Godfrey, who concluded with 14 points and eight rebounds.
“My goodness, that dunk in front of our bench, I can't wait to watch that (replay),” Page said. “Tre was sitting next to me at the time, and he told Jeremiah, 'You don't know how good that dunk was.' It was a bounce pass into the post, and he drop stepped and just hammered it.”
Junius Burrell scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in that period, while Gage Richardson rained down seven of his 13, including his third 3-pointer of the night.
“We played good, came out good, just kept on pushing,” Burrell said. “Going into the game, we knew after losing (Dawson) that we had to play hard, and we did it.”
GC went 13-for-17 from the field in the third period and wound up at 56.4 percent on the evening while holding Oldham County (15-14) to 37 percent.
“I told the kids the third quarter probably rivaled the first quarter against Spain Park (Alabama) as our best of the season,” Page said, recalling the Warhawks' championship game at a Christmas tournament in Tennessee.
Burrell added nine assists and also drew the primary defensive assignment against Max Green, containing the Colonels' star to 17 points.
Abram Stinebruner scored all but three of his 16 in the first half for Oldham County.
“Junius was great,” Page said. “Tre would have guarded Max Green in a normal situation, but Junius did a phenomenal job. (Green) got his points late.”
Martin notched eight points and six assists in his spot start for Dawson.
Ryan Payne and Travanti Cooper hit threes and Blake Bailey scored down low as the GC reserves took the game to a running clock before Oldham County's academic fourth-quarter outburst.
“It's a good night to see everybody get into the game,” Page said.
Four of the Warhawks' regular-season losses — Covington Catholic, Warren Central, George Rogers Clark and Lexington Catholic — were to fellow teams that spent a majority of the winter in the state's top five.