Move it on over

Junius Burrell drives the baseline for a Great Crossing basket in the Warhawks' win over Oldham County.

 Kal Oakes

Great Crossing boys' basketball has made a habit of verbalizing its team goals each season, both the titanic and trifling ones.

Which of those categories housed the target of 25 regular-season wins depends on your point of view. That only gave a margin for error of five defeats, so it’s fair to say GC coach Steve Page listened with quiet trepidation.

Tags

Recommended for you