If you're going to avenge two heartbreaking losses against a district rival almost a year to the day since the second one, you might as well do it in style.
Great Crossing freshman Christian Martin scored twice in the final five seconds of regulation Monday night, first tying the game off an assist from Tye Schureman, then putting back a miss after his own steal to beat the buzzer and stun host Frankfort, 68-66, in a 41st District classic.
“I'm thinking we're going to overtime, and next thing I know I'm jumping up and down like a crazy man over a two-point victory,” GC coach Steve Page said. “And I always tell the team to act like you've been there before.”
Frankfort had three fouls to give after missing its second free throw to keep the Panthers' lead at 68-66 with 12.6 seconds remaining.
The Panthers successfully used one but then failed to account for Martin's backdoor cut after he launched the ensuing inbounds pass. Schureman, who sank four 3-pointers and amassed team-highs of 16 points and six steals, threaded the needle back to his teammate perfectly.
“They played it exactly how we wanted it, which was not right, so he got an easy layup,” Page said. “The pass almost got deflected, but once the pass got in his hands, it was just an easy layup to tie it.”
Martin then had the presence of mind to pluck a defensive gem. In fact, he made the interception with such ease that he initially struggled with the cash-in.
“Christian does it a lot. He'll do the fake run back and then all of a sudden turn and try to steal the pass. The mess was right in front of me, so I didn't really see what happened,” Page said. “I just see Christian with the ball, and he misses the first layup. Then he kind of jumps up, catches it, shoots it, and it goes through the net with probably point-two, maybe point-four left. They didn't have time for another play.”
Junius Burrell added 11 points for Great Crossing (6-8 overall, 3-0 district), which can nail down the regular-season title for the second year in a row with a win at home Wednesday against Western Hills.
Kalib Perry (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Malachi Moreno (10 points, six boards) posed problems in the paint for Frankfort. Carson Walls combined six points with five assists.
But the unsung hero was Vince Dawson III, whose defensive clamp-down held Panthers' 6-7 junior center Jackson Twombly to 11 points, less than half his season's average of 26.
“Probably the difference in the game was the defense by Tre. We put him on Twombly, just had him front him with some back side help,” Page said. “I don't know if he scored many of those 11 against Tre. We lost him one time, kind of in transition where they hit the corner and then hit him, and our backside help wasn't there. But besides that we were everywhere.”
Caleb Hack and Jordan Blythe led Frankfort (9-6, 1-2) with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Their success from outside countered a hot streak from Schureman and fueled a 14-0 run, erasing GC's largest lead of 51-40.
GC responded with eight consecutive points, but Hack's three retrieved the lead for Frankfort, 63-61, with 90 seconds to go. Schureman hit one in reply and took it back for the Warhawks.
“Hack played a little better than we expected. That was kind of the outlier that kept them in the game, It seemed like every shot he took, he made,” Page said. “We probably had the potential to put it away earlier if we made some layups. But for our kids it was absolutely phenomenal to pull the game out, number one, and secondly in the fashion they did, which hopefully will push us moving forward.”
Hack's steal and layup, then one Charlie Ellis free throw after another GC giveaway, served as Frankfort's final stand prior to Martin's heroics.
Except for the final result, the game of can-you-top-this was eerily reminiscent of the Panthers' two victories over the Warhawks to close the 2019-20 season – 82-76 in the regular-season district finale, followed by a 76-73 overtime verdict in the semifinal playoff rematch.
“I laughed with one of the Frankfort kids in the parking lot. I said, “We're even, because that felt like what you guys did to us in the district last year.' We were coming off a loss to Madison Southern on Saturday night in which we did some good things,” Page said. “You lose those close games, it could have been one of those things that pushes you even further in the negative direction if you lose another close one.”
Instead, it's a signature win for a team headlined by three freshmen, three juniors and an eighth-grader.
“It's great to see them keep getting better, but more importantly see them coming together and being genuinely happy for each other,” Page said. “When the game ended, they all were as excited for Christian as they would have been to have made that shot.”