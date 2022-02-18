Boys' basketball: Mason erases 18-point gap, overtakes SC
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
Tuesday night was the Scott County boys' basketball season in one gnawing, stomach-churning nutshell.
Fall-from-ahead losses and scoring dry spells at the end of games have become a harrowing hallmark. That pattern produced perhaps the hardest loss to swallow yet, 63-57, against Mason County.
Scott County, which led by as many as 18 points in the first half and still clung by its fingernails to a two-possession lead with two minutes left, gave up 10 unanswered points at the finish for the second consecutive night.
“Disappointing,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “We needed that one.”
Another team that has flirted with the top 25 all season escaped Scott County (9-16), whose record fails to reflect how closely it has shadowed the elite.
Terrell Henry scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half for Mason County (20-4), which rallied in similar fashion for an overtime win at its historic fieldhouse in Maysville last winter.
But it was Braylon Hamilton, a non-scorer all night, who delivered the five most spirit-crushing points in an 18-second span. His 3-pointer pulled the Royals within one, 57-56, and his steal and layup with 1:30 remaining furnished their first lead since 8-7.
“That may have been on the back side of an miss, an offensive rebound if I'm not mistaken,” Glenn said of Hamilton's 3-pointer, one of only three Mason County landed in 11 tries.
Fueled by a raucous crowd that made the more than two-hour round trip and shockingly outnumbered SC's section, Mason County continued to pour on the defense.
A blocked shot led to a run-out layup from Henry, followed by a steal that set up two free throws by Nate Mitchell. Mason Butler hit another from the line to close it out.
Mason County went 12-for-18 at the stripe compared to Scott County's 4-for-8 output.
“What I told them is you can control your own destiny with whistles,” Glenn said. “There comes a point where that whistle happens because they don't have a choice because you're not being tough enough, and right now it shows.”
Mitchell added 14 points for Mason County, while Philip Bierley bagged nine points and eight rebounds.
Nick Mosby (24 points) and Isaiah Haynes (20) provided most of the Scott County attack. Haynes had 14 during a first-quarter flourish that vaulted the Cards to a 19-12 lead.
Mosby's twin 3-pointers in the second period, followed by a Middleton trifecta and Haynes dunk, hoisted SC to its heftiest advantage at 34-18. Henry hit a 3-pointer to halt the hullabaloo and help Mason County claw within a dozen at the half.
“Nick took the ball well to the hole. Isaiah scored early,” Glenn said. “Jeremy {Hamilton) had a tough time scoring around the rim. He did a good job on Henry at times, although he got loose in the second half.”
Middleton found Haynes for a pair of hoops to stave off Mason County early in the second half, but Mitchell's short jumper and a 3-point play from Henry punctuated a 9-2 run that brought the Royals within seven, 38-31.
Andrew Willhite's hard-nosed drive and leaner off the glass restored a double-digit lead. Mason County countered with seven more points in succession, starting with a Mitchell 3-pointer.
Mitchell's steal led to a second chance for Bierley, who cashed in by hitting one of two free throws. Henry sandwiched a floater and two free throws around Mosby's drive to make it 45-42 going into the fourth.
“Eight turnovers the second half. Turnovers killed us,” Glenn said. “We've got to take care of the ball. We've got to be tougher.”
Mosby appeared poised to carry SC on his back with two traditional 3-point plays, one after following his own missed shot from beyond the arc and another off a dish from Middleton.
That 51-45 advantage mostly disappeared on a rim run by Henry, then two free throws after a steal courtesy of Julius Booker.
“The physicality they put on us there in the fourth quarter, really the whole second half, it bothered us,” Glenn said.
Mason County missed twice inside with a chance to tie it before Mosby made it 53-49 at the 3:55 mark. Hamilton and Mosby each scored down low to answer buckets by the Royals and reestablish that four-point margin.
Then game the all-too-familiar drought down the stretch, one Glenn knows is a product of the Cardinals' limited depth. He was reluctant to substitute in the waning moments after the Royals took advantage of those rotations earlier.
“When we subbed, they started pressing. As soon as they started pressing, those guys turned it over,” Glenn said. “We still were up eight or 10 right there, and they got a couple easy ones to get 'em right back in it. We need a little more depth that we can trust in the midst of physicality and in the midst of the press.”
Haynes was unstoppable early. His second 3-pointer erased the Royals' brief lead and started a personal 7-0 run. Mosby's backdoor cut and finish off a Middleton dime extended that surge to nine for a 16-8 cushion with 1;54 left in the opening period.
Mosby took over in the second stanza. Aside from a tip-back by Larmation McGrapth, Mosby did all the scoring during a 10-4 tear that stretched the Cards' lead to a baker's dozen, 29-16.
Scott County has been a gracious host in losses to 10th Region foes Mason, Bracken and Harrison, That pattern didn't get any easier Thursday night, when the Cards hosted George Rogers Clark — ranked No. 1 in the state and top-25 among public school teams in the nation — in the regular-season finale.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
