Great Crossing's modest two-game winning streak in boys' basketball ran into a senior-dominated, visiting buzzsaw from Holy Cross Covington on Tuesday night.
The Indians never trailed, ripped open an 18-point lead with their initial basket of the second quarter and cruised comfortably by that same margin, 90-72.
A sophomore inflicted much of the damage, though. Jacob Meyer led all scorers with 26 points, punctuated by three thunderous dunks, one of which briefly put a basket stanchion on the injured reserve list in the third period.
Brandon McClendon scored 13 of his 23 points in the third quarter for the Indians (6-3), who entered the game averaging more than 70 points per contest. Holy Cross Covington hurdled that number with seven minutes remaining.
“We just came out and didn't guard anybody,” GC coach Steve Page said. “Don't get me wrong. We knew we had a couple of difficult match-ups. (Meyer) is a great player without a doubt. We did a real bad job of help defense. They got to the rim it felt like just at will all night.”
GC (3-7) cut a 22-point deficit in half in the fourth quarter, but an open 3-pointer by Blake Robinson with three minutes remaining doused any Warhawk hopes of a comeback for the ages.
Robinson finished with 14 points for Holy Cross Covington, which shot 51.5 percent from the field.
Carson Walls led four Warhawks in double figures with 20 points – all but two before intermission – and was named Scott County Veterinary Clinic player of the game on the Birds' Nest Broadcasting Network.
“I thought Carson did a good job putting the ball on the floor in the second quarter, so then they kind of had to back off the 3-point line, and he was able to take advantage,” Page said.
Kalib Perry (12 points, seven rebounds, three blocked shots) and Malachi Moreno (11 points, six rebounds) put up strong numbers for GC in the paint, while Daquis Brown scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter.
But all that offense was too little, too late.
“Anything we tried, they just of broke us down on the dribble and got anything they wanted,” Page said. “We didn't stay in front of the basketball. When we played a little bit of help, we over-helped and gave up open looks. It just wasn't a good night."
Holy Cross Covington hit five of its first seven shots on the evening. Robinson, Meyer and Jeremiah Hicks combined for four first-quarter 3-pointers, and the Indians raced to a 26-10 advantage. They opened with a 5-0 burst and served up separate seven-point runs later in the period.
Fueled by Walls' eruption of three consecutive threes and 15 second-period points in all, the Warhawks clawed to within 45-34 at the half.
The closest approach was nine on back-to-back baskets by Walls.
“We wrote on the board that if we were patient, we'd get any shot we wanted. We knew they weren't gonna play defense,” Page said. “They try to outscore people, and they obviously did a good job of it with us. Honestly, down 11 at half was a minor miracle. It felt like a 20, 25-point game.”
Defense wasn't stellar on either end of the court, but the Indians did manage to shut out Tye Schureman, who buried seven 3-pointers in the Warhawks' win Saturday at Grant County.
Meyer and Hicks each made three steals for Holy Cross Covington, which harassed Great Crossing into 18 turnovers while committing only nine.
“At least in the fourth quarter we competed,” Page said. “We still didn't play great, but we did compete. Daquis decided he was going to attack the rim. Malachi had three or four buckets inside. But we've got a long way to go defensively.
“What we do in practice shows up in the games. We had some good stretches, and we couldn't really turn the corner ever. From 28-10, it was never really a competitive basketball game.”
GC's next scheduled contest is home Saturday night against Berea.