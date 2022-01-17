Ten days between games and two starters short, Scott County boys' basketball jumped into the most significant part of its 42nd District schedule facing some serious obstacles Friday night.
An early nine-point deficit didn't help matters, but SC stormed back to lead at intermission before stumbling in the second half to a 68-53 loss at Frederick Douglass.
Armelo Boone scored 23 points and Tyson Barrett 22 to power the Broncos (8-10 overall, 2-4 district), who defeated the Cardinals (5-10, 1-2) for the sixth time in the past eight meetings and avenged a 74-67 loss exactly one month earlier.
JZ Middleton finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Scott County, including three of his now-familiar, buzzer-beating 3-pointers to keep the Cardinals afloat. He nailed six of SC's nine threes in all.
The loss places added importance on home games against Henry Clay (Monday) and Bryan Station (Wednesday) in terms on district seeding. SC is without Micah Glenn for the season due to knee surgery and Jeremy Hamilton currently on the health and safety protocol list.
Isaiah Haynes added 14 points and Nick Mosby 10, although the Broncos held them to a combined 2-for-11 from 3-point range.
Barrett supplemented his point total with nine rebounds and three blocked shots. His dunk punctuated a game-clinching 19-2 run after the Broncos fell behind 27-26 on Middleton's bomb to close the first half.
Tylon Webb contributed 14 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Frederick Douglass, which went 14-for-22 from the free-throw line compared to SC's efficient but quieter 6-for-6 night.
Boone buried three consecutive 3-pointers to fuel Douglass' explosive start.
Haynes had five of the Cardinals' first nine points, and Middleton hit a straight-on 25-footer just before the horn to pull SC within three at 15-12.
Both teams went cold in the second period. The Broncos led 26-20 before the Cards closed with a 7-0 surge. Middleton's drive-and-dish to Mosby for a layup preceded his carbon-copy launch from long range.
Webb ignited the Broncos' third-period tear. More last-second heroics from Middleton brought it back to a single-digit margin, 45-37, heading into the final eight minutes.
Douglass opened the fourth with another decisive 10-3 run. The lead peaked at 62-45.
Barrett shot 7-for-9 inside the arc for Douglass, which went 18-for-32 from close and middle range and dominated the glass, 44-23.
