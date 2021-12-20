FRANKFORT — The ceiling for Malachi Moreno — which it only feels like the nearly 7-foot freshman center's head can touch when he earns Great Crossing's coveted 'Hard Hat Award' after a hard-fought win — is almost unimaginable.
A rim protector from central casting, Moreno is a born shot eraser whose offensive skills and nose for the basketball parallel his still-growing body.
All those elements were in full regalia Friday night, when Moreno notched the first triple-double in school history with 13 points, 19 rebounds and 11 blocked shots in GC's come-from-behind, 62-51 victory over 41st District rival Western Hills at Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium.
“Our defensive effort really helped us in the third quarter,” Moreno said. “We got all up in there and pressured their guards and forced them to make a lot of turnovers.”
Still trailing by its halftime deficit of six with three minutes elapsed in the third quarter, GC (6-1 overall, 1-0 district), doubled up Western Hills (4-4, 1-1) by a 34-17 margin for the duration.
The Warhawks went ahead for good when Moreno cradled an outlet pass near half court after the Wolverines missed a layup and connected the dots to Vince Dawson III for a drop-in at the third-quarter horn.
“I thought that was a key play,” GC coach Steve Page said. “I was trying to get Tre to slow down, and he took a bad shot, and then they missed a layup and we got a layup. We very easily could have been down one or down three going into the fourth quarter.”
Dawson scored 10 of his team-high 14 points in the second half. Junius Burrell matched Moreno with 13 points and added six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Zach Semones, a 2,000-point career scorer, finished with 20 on 8-for-20 shooting for Western Hills. The other components of the Wolverines' three-headed monster, Javeon Campbell (11 points, 17 rebounds) and Walter Campbell (six points, seven boards), were held in check to the tune of seven total turnovers and Moreno's endless supply of swats.
“They shot more threes than I expected, but when they were driving to the basket, I wasn't going to let Walter or Javeon get a dunk,” Moreno said. “I went up to block everything.”
Moreno's ninth rejection of the night led to a hook by Dawson to start the fourth quarter and give GC a 45-42 advantage.
Gage Richardson, the fourth freshman in the Warhawks' starting lineup along with Moreno, Dawson and Burrell, scored the next five points, including a 3-point dagger.
Semones swished a deep, contested triple in reply, but Dawson, Burrell and Tye Schureman did all the damage in an ensuing 10-0 surge to put it away.
“You take Jeremiah (Godfrey), Tye and Tre, to hold (Walter) Campbell to six points for the game is pretty darn good,” Page said. “And Semones got 20, but he took 20 shots. We knew he's a volume shooter, 2,000 points in high school, so I'll take that.”
Dawson and Burrell scored a quick four points to put GC in front from the opening tap, but Western Hills controlled most of the first half after a tying 3-point play from Semones and go-ahead lay-up by Walter Campbell.
Moreno's three second-quarter baskets, two courtesy of put-backs, combined with a Schureman 3-pointer to keep the margin manageable. Four points from Elijah Thompson in the final 46 seconds gave Western Hills a 30-24 cushion at the break.
“When we came in at halftime, Coach Page was talking to us about how at all five positions we were being out-toughed, playing soft,” Moreno said. “We just had to realize if we play soft in the first half, that will always happen.”
The difference in shot selection was evident in GC's field goal percentages — 11-for-31 (35.5 percent) prior to intermission, 17-for-34 (50 percent) on the other side.
“We were just lethargic. I told the kids at halftime we were lucky to be down just six, and if Carson (Walls') three doesn't rim out there at the end, then we're down three and in my opinion kind of stealing money at the half,” Page said. “We decided the second half to play more direct, so in some of our sets we skipped a pass and just tried to get kids coming off ball screens, because I saw on tape they didn't handle ball screens very well. Then late, just clearing the floor and letting Junius go, because they couldn't stay in front of him.”
Burrell and Christian Martin combined for eight easy points at the rim down the stretch against a worn-out Hills defense.
Great Crossing gets an early leg up on the district it has dominated in the regular season through its first two campaigns. Regular season, cautioned Page, being the operative words.
“Our district, we've lost twice as the No. 1 seed, so at the end of the day it's meaningless, but you still want to get all the advantage you can and beat the teams in your district so you at least know you can beat them going into the playoffs,” he said. “We're excited to be 6-1 after what we've gone through the first couple years, but the kids have to come and work a little harder in practice and not have first halves like we've had.”
