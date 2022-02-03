Boys' basketball: Mosby explodes for 37 in SC's convincing win over Western Hills
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
For most of Monday night's home game against Western Hills, Scott County junior wing Nick Mosby was the equivalent of a video game cheat code.
The Cards' equivalent of pressing the button was getting him the ball, maybe setting a screen, but otherwise getting the heck out of the way.
Mosby erupted for 37 points, the most by an SC scorer in more than four years, and headlined an impressive 82-63 win over the Wolverines.
“I just came out hot today, figured I'd better shoot it, and my teammates kept giving me the ball,” Mosby said. “It starts in warm-up, If I feel like I have a good warm-up, it continues in the game, and the hoop starts getting bigger and bigger.”
Sixteen first-quarter points staked SC to a 27-19 lead. Mosby added two more 3-pointers in a second quarter that saw the Cards (8-12) hold the Wolverines (10-12) without a field goal.
Mosby went 6-for-8 from beyond the arc, 11-for-15 overall, and sank all nine of his attempts from the free throw line. He also hauled down a team-high seven rebounds — leading Scott County to a surprising 36-26 edge over taller, brawnier Western Hills — and matched Jeremy Hamilton with three steals.
“You've got to credit Nick being able to get open,” said SC assistant coach Chris Willhite, who led the team in Tim Glenn's absence due to illness. “Walter Campbell is a tough defender, and Nick was able to do that up against probably one of the best defenders in the 11th Region.”
JZ Middleton added 13 points and five assists, while Larmarion McGrapth tallied 10 points for Scott County. Each added a pair of 3-pointers to Mosby’s masterpiece.
Zach Semones, who has scored more than 2,500 career points, had 15 of his team-high 22 in the second half to lead Western Hills, which trailed by as many as 28.
“He got his late. Over the past three or four games, we've but JZ on the other team's best shooter and pretty much told JZ do your job on him. Don't let him loose and get shots,” Willhite said. “Semones until late hit maybe one or two shots.”
Walter Campbell (18 points) and Javeon Campbell (17 points, nine rebounds) labored feverishly for everything they achieved in the paint against Hamilton, who blocked four shots.
“Obviously they had us out-sized at every position really, so we had a big emphasis on rebounding. Those are big, strong guys inside. That's not one of our fortes,” Willhite said. “We changed up our defensive strategy after the first two minutes. We were letting them loose a little bit, and then we started playing behind them, between them and the basket, and we were able to get some more steals. They had guys we were able to shade off to help in the post.”
Mosby scored the first 14 points for Scott County, which never trailed after his 3-pointer from the top of the arc, followed by a drive for a traditional 3-point play, erased a 4-2 deficit.
McGrapth and Middleton scored ahead of another Mosby bucket to stretch SC's 14-10 lead to double digits, Haynes and McGrapth each joined the three party in the late stages of the period.
“We didn't know who they were gonna start out on who,” Mosby said. “ After I hit a few, they started face guarding me, and I had to get some other people involved.”
After an 8-for-10 start wasn't enough to prevent them from trailing by eight points after eight minutes, the Wolverines went 0-for-7 in the second period and trailed 41-22 at the break.
Western Hills shot 44.2 percent overall and was haunted by 14 turnovers.
“We changed up our defense. We're not just sticking to one defense now,” Mosby said. “I heard some stat at halftime that they only had one offensive rebound or something like that. We did a great job rebounding tonight.”
Walter Campbell opened the second half with a traditional 3-point play, but SC scored the next 12 points to open its largest lead of the evening.
“The first half we ran some plays for threes,” Willhite said. “The second half we able to spread them out, and (Mosby) was able to drive and get to the free throw line. That may be the most free throws we've shot all year. We're averaging about seven or eight usually.”
Mosby drained six free throws in the fourth quarter and a total of eight in the second half. Haynes, McGrapth and Middleton also combined to hit seven of eight, highlighting SC's 18-for-25 performance overall.
“Whenever you have somebody on you, they'll always fall for the shot fake or something like that, and you can usually get to the cup pretty easily,” Mosby said.
SC topped Bryan Station, 69-59, in a key district game Wednesday night.
“We owe them one. We've just got to continue it into that game,” Mosby said before the second win of the week. “We've played a lot better these last few games, so we're going to start getting it going now.”
“Obviously a lot of times we shoot better at home anyway, so that's a plus, and down the stretch we've got eight out of nine at home,” Willhite added. “We just talked to the guys these last few days about let's start building over these last nine games and be at our peak. That's the goal each year, so hopefully we can keep riding it out.”
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
