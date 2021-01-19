There’s something about taking on Bourbon County that brings out the most prolific scoring nights of Nick Mosby’s blossoming boys’ basketball career at Scott County.
Fifty-one weeks to the day that he torched the Colonels for 40 points in a JV game, the junior wing Mosby erupted for a varsity-best 26 on 10-for-14 shooting Tuesday in SC’s 65-47 win in Paris.
Mosby entered the game with a quiet average of 8.2 points per game, but he was SC’s most accurate shooter at 54.3 percent from the field.
He also chalked up seven rebounds and three steals before fouling out as SC (2-5) won outside city limits for the first time this season.
Isaiah Haynes, the Cards’ usual leading scorer, delivered a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Micah Glenn added seven points and five boards, while Chase Grigsby tallied six points, five assists and five steals.
Scott County sputtered to deficits of 10-6 after one quarter and 17-10 midway through the second period. The Cards took the lead for good with an 18-4 run into the locker room.
The final margin of victory matched SC’s largest advantage of the night.
SC out-rebounded Bourbon County (2-4) by a 43-38 margin, turning around a statistic that’s been a trouble spot in the losses to date. The Cards also held the Colonels to 37.3 from the field.
Jeremiah Jones bolstered Bourbon with 13 points. Todd Dumphord chipped in 11. The Colonels missed 14 of 20 attempts from the free throw line.
Scott County is scheduled to host Lafayette at 7:30 p.m. The game will be carried on the Birds’ Nest Broadcasting Network.
This story will be updated.