Two nights after scoring a career-high 26 points in Scott County's win at Bourbon County, Nick Mosby took only three shots and didn't sink any of them in the first half Thursday at home against Lafayette.
The third quarter saw him break that spell with only one, quiet bucket.
Well, while numbers are important and consistency can't be overlooked, timing is everything.
Mosby reignited his fire and scored 13 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, including consecutive 3-pointers to give SC the lead for good in a 60-54 boys’ basketball win over its 11th Region rival.
Scott County (3-5) overcome a double-digit deficit in the waning moments of the second quarter and survived a skittish and frustrating third period to squirm away with its second consecutive win.
The incendiary junior Mosby's identical bombs from the right corner snapped a 42-all tie and put the Cards up by a half-dozen with 5:25 to play.
He was far from finished. A steal and dish to JZ Middleton led to another 3-pointer from that same, trusty spot, and his own third trifecta of the fateful fourth stanza hastened SC's getaway.
In addition to his perimeter prowess, Mosby racked up seven rebounds, four assists and two steals to earn Clark’s Pump-N-Shop player of the game honors.
Senior Elias Richardson, who has entered the game as sixth man in each contest this week, scored a game-high 21 points for the Cardinals. He scored 10 of the Cards' first 19 points and dominated with short jumpers, spin moves and post-ups to the tune of 9-for-14 from the field.
Mosby and Richardson each drained a pair of late free throws to seal the win. Middleton and Andrew Willhite also were instrumental as reserves in the second-half rally for Scott County.
Daniel Kinley, Abe Nelson and Campbell DeYoung each scored nine points for Lafayette (2-5), which has lost four in a row. Torri Turner tallied eight.
The Cardinals avenged a last-second, 71-70 loss to the Generals last January, one of many learning experiences that fueled SC's rise to a fourth consecutive region title.
Plagued by frosty first quarters to date this season, SC seemingly shook off that tendency when Isaiah Haynes and Jeremy Hamilton sandwiched short-range baskets around a 3-pointer by Chase Grigsby for a 7-2 lead.
Instead, Lafayette scored the next 10 points while the Scott County offense went dormant for four minutes. Kobe Blake and DeYoung carved up the interior defense with quick drives to the bucket to close the gap, followed by a pair of go-ahead free throws from DeYoung.
Turner, the balanced Generals' leading scorer through its first six contests, entered the game and scored four quick points before Richardson stopped the bleeding.
Another basket by Turner, courtesy of the offensive window, put the Cards in a 14-9 valley at quarter's end.
Richardson scored hoops on each side of his assist to Hamilton and ignited a modest SC run, but Lafayette landed seven of the next nine points – two at the line from Kinley, a bunny from Nelson, and a Kinley 3-pointer – for its largest lead of the night at 31-21.
That 3-pointer was significant in the final analysis: Lafayette didn't knock down any of its other 13 attempts from beyond the arc.
Haynes' hoop at the 1:22 mark represented the final points of the half.
SC chipped away agonizingly at that eight-point deficit in a third quarter littered with missed opportunities. Kinley canned two free throws and Turner converted off a steal by Jayd Huynh, both times after Lafayette's lead had been trimmed to four.
The Cards countered with only two field goals in the final 3:33, Richardson’s turnaround buzzer-beater was a glimmer of hope that made it 41-36 and set the stage for the frantic finish.
Mosby put back a Middleton miss and cut it to three. Middleton made a pair of free throws before Hamilton's authoritative work on the defensive glass led to a go-ahead drive by Micah Glenn.
Nelson sank the first of two free throws to tie with 6:26 remaining. Mosby fittingly pulled down his miss of the second. Middleton then found him alone in the corner for his tie-breaking triple with 5:55 to play.
Scott County's lead never dipped below four after Mosby's encore.
Lafayette out-scored SC by a 21-7 margin from the free throw line, in part due to a +8 margin on the glass in the first half. SC crashed the boards, flipped that script and wound up with a telling 31-29 advantage in the rebounding category.
The Cards will try to carry their momentum into what promise to be challenging home games next week against Oldham County (Tuesday) and George Rogers Clark (Saturday).