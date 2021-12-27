LEXINGTON — Closing the gap on boys' basketball programs that are synonymous with the sport in Kentucky and beyond is a multifaceted approach for Great Crossing or any other brand on the rise.
It starts with having the courage to walk into the lions' den — or bears, if the top-ranked Ballard Bruins are the measuring stick in question — and face that caliber of opponent.
Of course, those environments become available around Christmas, and sometimes the dessert is humble pie, as was the case in Sunday's 88-47 loss at the White Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic in Lexington Catholic's Bueter Gym.
Digesting the result, learning the requisite lessons and becoming the toothy predator in that equation is sometimes two or three seasons down the road, if you wield the Warhawks' two-sided coin of an uber-talented freshman class.
“It was a good awakening for them,” GC coach Steve Page said. “As a lot of young kids, we're hoping in the next two or three years on a perch with the a team like Ballard, so they got to see the difference. We're nowhere near that, and the kids have a lot, lot, lot of work to do to come anywhere close to that.”
Fresh off a win and two narrow losses to three of the top prep schools in the nation at the City of Palms Classic in Florida, Ballard (7-3) blasted out of the locker room looking like it was playing a video game on the novice setting with cheat codes to boot.
The Bruins led 25-3 at the end of a first quarter in which the Warhawks (7-2) shot a frazzled 1-for-15 from the field with 10 turnovers.
Given that worst-case scenario, keeping that margin almost identical at 55-31 early in the third quarter and not being sped up by the 35-point continuous clock until the opening minute of the fourth could be construed as the dreaded moral victories.
“I think the second and third we lost by eight points, but come on, you still lost, so it's hard to feel good about it,” Page said. “They weren't anything different than what we told the kids to expect, but we played scared. We didn't challenge them, didn't block them out. They were more physical than we were.”
Kennedy Hayden scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the first half to headline a quartet of double-digit scorers for Ballard. The Bruins' big man in the middle, Maker Bar, dominated to the tune of 15 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Gabe Sisk added 13 points, including 7-for-8 from the free-throw line, and Miles Franklin chipped in 11.
Ballard attacked in waves with minimal regard for the margin on the scoreboard. Jalen Buford complemented his seven points with a team-high seven rebounds. Chaunte Marrero's four assists and four steals further fueled the Bruins.
“They may get beat tomorrow. That's how basketball works. But right now it's Ballard and the rest of the state,” Page said. “They normally have nine kids that are going to play for about any team. They have six seniors out of the nine kids that play, so they're an older, veteran ball club, where we're a predominantly young ball club.”
Held scoreless until late in the first half, Vince Dawson III heated up and led Great Crossing with 12 points. Gage Richardson combined eight points with seven boards.
Carson Walls and Christian Martin each supplied seven points. Walls scored all of his before leaving late in the first half after getting the worse end of his own attempt to hip check Sisk and stop another Ballard break.
“We knew we were in for it if we didn't do every single thing absolutely perfect. That was the only way we could even stay within striking distance, and we obviously came out and did nothing,” Page said. “We missed a lot of shots early, got pushed around. They got to every loose ball. It was just a snowball of bad things from start to finish.”
GC's best stretch was the first five minutes of the third period, during which Dawson and Richardson each tallied eight points to trim Ballard's 52-24 halftime lead ever-so-slightly to 66-40.
Richardson hit a pair of corner threes in the run, but the Bruins countered with four hits from deep to punctuate their third period, two by Derrick Tilford.
“They only made nine threes (on 9-for-24 shooting). It felt like they made 20,” Page said.
Ballard's break-even overall percentage (33-for-66) was helped by no fewer than eight dunks, most of them either early or late as Great Crossing bounced from shell shock to acceptance.
“That was one thing that for us coaches was kind of disappointing was we kind of went down the court and let them dunk,” Page said. “Carson, the one he got hurt on, at least he was trying to stop a fast break. Early in the game and they're throwing the ball off the backboard. If you've got any pride about yourselves, you're going to be (ticked) off and hopefully turn that thing around. We just didn't have that ability.”
The road got no easier Monday, when Great Crossing faced another ranked rival, Paul Laurence Dunbar, in a consolation bracket match-up of two 11th Region hopefuls. PLD pulled away late for a 62-57 win. Look for a full report in Friday’s edition.
GC reached the championship of its only previous Christmas tournament at Logan County in 2019, but it might as well have played on another planet.
“I could have entered us in another tournament,” Page said. “Here we'll be in three really competitive games whether we win them or not. We have another top-10 team in the state (Monday).”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.