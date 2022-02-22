The good news on a day of not-so-good news for Scott County boys' basketball is that No, 1 George Rogers Clark has done this to almost everybody.
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
SC picked a tough year to resurrect a decades-old rivalry for the first time in seven seasons. GRC, undefeated against KHSAA opponents this winter, will take a 22-game winning streak into the playoffs after a 94-54 thumping Thursday night.
Remarkably, given that final spread, it was a two-point game before the Cardinals from Winchester capped the first half with eight unanswered points in the final two minutes.
GRC extended that run to 17-2 at the outset of the second half, and the 35-point running clock mercifully intervened by midway through the fourth quarter.
“They're got a lot of weapons. We just ran into a buzz saw,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “A half is all we had in us. A couple of guys I thought maybe had a little quit in us tonight.”
Four starters and a key reserve scored in double digits for GRC (28-1), and the fifth starter missed it by a single free throw.
Trent Edwards led the top-ranked Cards with 17 points, including a pair of alley-oop dunks in the second half, and nine rebounds. Jerone Morton and Sam Parrish added 16 points apiece.
Reshaun Hampton was perfect from the field and the line, including three 3-pointers, while supplying 13 points off the bench. Aden Slone tallied 12, while Tanner Walton contributed nine.
Isaiah Haynes and Nick Mosby showed the way for Scott County (9-17) with 14 points apiece. Jeremy Hamilton delivered a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the final regular-season game of his career.
“Jeremy, the first minute or two Jerone had some strong takes on him, but after that he got all our rebounds,” Glenn said. “He was tough with the ball. A couple of times we spread everybody out and let him drive to the rim. He was strong, and I was glad to see him do it. I told him one-on-one, we want you to do that.”
Nothing else about the game was worthy of the memory bank. It was reminiscent of countless games from yesteryear, when SC was the state's No. 1 and so many quality opponents seemed over-matched.
“Twenty-seven years of coaching, being a head coach, I've never lost a game by that much,” Glenn said. “You've got to put this one behind you. You can't dwell on it.”
GRC sandwiched an earlier 11-0 run between two surges from SC to keep control of a back-and-forth first half.
Led by an early outburst from junior D1 prospect Morton, GRC threatened to rip it open early by sinking its first four field goals.
Plucky SC wouldn't allow it for a while. Haynes buried a three to tie it at 9 before Walton's bomb anchored GRC's double-digit response.
Haynes hit another trifecta in the late stages of a 16-7 rally from the hosts. JZ Middleton grabbed an offensive rebound and dropped it off to Andrew Willhite for a bucket that cut Scott County's deficit to a pair at 27-25.
Quade Miles and Eli Moody combined for six points during the run as Glenn continued the slow-but-sure process of developing dependable reserves for the playoff push.
“Eli gave good minutes while he was in there,” Glenn said. “He hit a big three, and then a strong take and then got fouled and went to the line, He was our only free throws in the first half. I figured in a game like this, see where some of those guys are at.”
It remained a one-possession game, 33-31, before Clark capitalized on a fistful of offensive rebounds and some careless turnovers for a game-changing pivot heading into the locker room.
“They had nine offensive rebounds at the half,” Glenn said. “Turnover-wise, 11 for the game, but I thought we had more than that.”
Edwards and Parrish combined for 17 points during GRC's knockout punch in the third quarter.
“We took some ill-advised shots in the second half,” Glenn said. “I know we were trying to make ground up, but I called timeout and told 'em we've still gotta run offense. We just didn't stop 'em.”
Sensing that some of his players had waved the white flag, Glenn did the same and emptied his bench with one eye on this week's district playoffs.
After three games in against top-25 caliber teams in four nights, typical of SC's schedule all season long, the Cards had three days to rest before the 42nd District showcase.
Scott County lost a coin flip with Frederick Douglass for the No. 3 seed, meaning it was forced to win a quarterfinal game with No. 5 Sayre. It was a Monday doubleheader involving the same two schools, with the games played after press time.
Bryan Station hosts the tournament. If SC advances, it would play a semifinal Wednesday with the title game Friday.
“If we're gonna win the district, that's probably our best route in honestly,” Glenn said. “It's a long road. (Top-seeded) Henry Clay on Wednesday on a neutral court, I like our chances to do what we can. Second season starts now. We'll have to center in and get our legs. We've got to have a little bit of legs.”
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
