Georgetown College, ranked No. 1 in NAIA for two years running but having graduated three all-time greats who played a huge role in making that possible, held off pesky neighbor Midway University, 76-70, in the men’s basketball season-opener Monday night.
Davis-Reid Alumni Gym was vacant except for the teams, officials, game management personnel and media due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Those individuals and the fans watching via live stream were treated to 14 lead changes in a game neither team led by more than 11 points.
GC took the lead for good, 56-55, on a bucket by Jake Ohmer with 8:18 remaining. It was the centerpiece of a 10-0 run that included back-to-back transition buckets by Derrin Boyd.
Ohmer finished with a game-high 20 points, recovering from 1-for-10 shooting in the first half with a 5-for-7 performance after the break. He was also 8-of-11 from the free-throw line.
Michael Turay added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers, while Brodricks Jones chipped in 12 points, eight boards and six blocked shots. Kyran Jones scored seven points to go with his team-high 11 rebounds.
After the departure of 1,000-point scorers Chris Coffey, Eljay Cowherd and Jacob Conway to professional careers in Europe, Ohmer and Kyran Jones are the only returning starters from last year’s team. GC was the No. 1 seed in the 2020 NAIA national tournament before it was canceled due to the virus.
Brodricks Jones was a key component of the 2019 national championship team before sitting out a year.
GC also will have its customary multiple transfer talents become eligible to lend a hand after fall semester is complete.
Rebounds were a struggle: Midway grabbed 20 from the offensive glass and enjoyed a 46-43 advantage overall.
Donnie Miller led the Eagles with 17 points. D.J. Lujan added 16, while Krizell Mitchell combined 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Lujan and Miller each made three 3-pointers for Midway, which attempted two-dozen more shots than Georgetown. The Tigers’ 18-8 scoring edge at the free-throw line was crucial down the stretch.
Friday’s home game against West Virginia Tech is the only other game scheduled at this time prior to the start of an expanded, 22-game Mid-South Conference slate at Pikeville on Nov. 19.
The win Monday marked No. 250 for coach Chris Briggs against only 61 defeats. It is the start of his 10th season at the helm.
