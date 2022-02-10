Falling behind 11-0 in the first 3:14 Wednesday night obviously wasn't the optimum situation for Scott County, but it was Bracken County's 8-1 sprint to the finish over the final 1:19 that ultimately clipped the Cardinals' wings.
SC rose from the canvas countless times but ultimately fell victim an accumulation of haymakers from a sophomore on pace to become one of Kentucky's all-time prolific scorers in a 70-63 defeat.
Blake Reed, who broke a school record shared by his head coach and father, Adam, with 10 3-pointers in a win over Pendleton County on Tuesday, nailed three in succession from NBA range to kick off his encore.
The Cards blanketed Reed closely enough to keep him 2-for-4 beyond the arc thereafter, but he still piled up 31 points, three above his sizzling season's average.
Reed already has 2,335 career points, a pace that would put him over 4,000 when all is said and done. The late “King” Kelly Coleman is KHSAA's scoring king with 4,337.
“That's what a scorer looks like,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “He knows how to use his body. He can move without the ball. He can break you down. You back off him, he makes it.”
Bracken County (18-6) brought a full-fledged family act to its first meeting with Scott County (8-14) since the 1987-88 season.
Freshman Cayden Reed, Blake's younger brother, added 14 points and five assists. His short jumper put the Polar Bears back on top to stay after the Cards clawed out eight consecutive points to tie the game for the only time all night at 62. He also drained four free throws in the final 25.6 seconds.
Nick Mosby scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half to fuel SC's furious comeback bid.
“I told them, ' I'm proud of you. You fought all the way back and tied it up.' I think our gas was low,” Glenn said. “I'm disappointed that we did pick and choose some times where our intensity was good, but we didn't match their intensity. Even the way they guarded us. They guarded with intensity and got right up on us.”
SC seemed to snap out of its slumber after JZ Middleton (15 points) and Jeremy Hamilton (10 points, seven rebounds) were whistled for offensive fouls on consecutive trips to the basket midway through the third quarter. Hamilton went to the bench with his fourth.
Down 47-33 at that point, the Cardinals found their footing with consecutive buckets by Isaiah Haynes. Larmarion McGrapth and Quade Miles each checked in and swished 3-pointers, followed by another from usual suspect Mosby.
A steal and layup by Mosby beat the buzzer and made it a four-point game, 52-48, entering the fourth quarter. Miles was also instrumental in keeping Blake Reed under wraps after his 14-point eruption in the opening period.
“I just figured with the way we guarded (Henry Clay's Aziel) Blackwell that we were gonna be able to do it as a unit,” Glenn said.
Cayden's drive and Blake's two free throws doubled the Polar Bears' lead to launch the final chapter. McGrapth followed his own miss and located Middleton for an open corner three to put SC back on track.
Bracken bolted back in front by eight, 62-54, on a Reed-to-Reed feed with a Blake backdoor cut and finish. Mosby countered with a traditional 3-point play and transition deuce in an 18-second window.
Haynes' steal along the baseline led to a 25-foot bomb from Mosby for the tie at the 2:04 mark. It was SC's last field goal.
“We had trouble scoring again. It was so sporadic,” Glenn said. “We didn't play hard enough on defense to get some transition, try to run the ball. We had them isolated. You've just got to beat that one guy and go.”
