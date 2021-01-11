Monday night's initial “Battle of the Birds” this winter was a clash of two boys' basketball teams who believed they were better than their lack of week one wins to show for it.
Scott County backed up that conviction with authority, especially on the defensive end, and cruised to a 56-40 win at Great Crossing to stow away both bragging rights and no shortage of needed momentum.
“After those three losses we had, at practice we just had a mindset.,” said SC point guard Chase Grigsby, one of only two seniors back from last winter's regional championship roster. “We knew this game was coming up, so we pushed ourselves. We haven't lost in this gym yet."
The other Cardinal veteran, Elias Richardson, led all scorers with 18 points and was named Galvin’s Player of the Game.
He scored two key buckets on back-to-back possessions to help the Cardinals (1-3) stretch their lead after the Warhawks (0-4) closed within seven on Junius Burrell's 3-pointer early in the third quarter.
“We started off the game rushing things, and then we realized that nobody could really stop us down low,” Richardson said. “We just focused our scoring towards that.”
Isaiah Haynes punctuated the performance with a breakaway dunk in the fourth period.
Haynes finished with 14 points. He and Richardson each grabbed six rebounds for SC, which was badly beaten on the boards in its sequence of stumbles against Madison Central, Henry Clay and Mason County.
Micah Glenn (eight points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals), Nick Mosby (seven points, nine rebounds), Jeremy Hamilton (four points, eight rebounds, four steals) and Grigsby (three points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals) all enjoyed exceptional moments in a much-needed win for the Cards.
“We've got some kids that are stepping up. We're in the same boat (as last year with a slow start). We started a little different,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “I'd like to say that first week was our scrimmage week. It still counts on our schedule, but I'm saying now we did things tonight that we couldn't do last Tuesday. Just growing each game whether we win or lose.”
Two of SC’s opening-week losses were by two points, one at the buzzer and the other in overtime.
Great Crossing (0-4) sputtered to 28.1 percent from the field, including 4-for-26 from 3-point range.
Carson Walls led the Warhawks with nine points on 4-for-16 shooting. Junius Burrell added eight on a 3-for-12 night, while Kalib Perry scored six and hauled down a game-high 12 rebounds to go with three blocked shots.
“I thought a lot of 'em were open shots. We had some kids that came off after they missed a few and didn't shoot 'em (anymore), kind of lost their confidence, which you can't do,” GC coach Steve Page said.
Micah Glenn's defense was crucial against Walls, who averaged more than 18 points through Great Crossing's first three contests.
“We stopped them driving the middle, just kind of cut that off and made them shoot over us,” Richardson said. “As long as they shot over us, we felt like they couldn't really score, and that's exactly what happened.”
The tone was set when GC missed three shots on its opening possession. Richardson nailed a 15-footer in reply.
Perry's put-back gave the Warhawks a brief advantage, but consecutive 3-pointers by Grigsby and Glenn supplied the one-two punch of a frosty, feeling-out first quarter. Richardson's pair of free throws made it 10-6 after eight minutes.
“We finally started rebounding the ball, playing defense,” Richardson said. “It's good for our confidence.”
Mosby nailed a 3-pointer, then dished to Richardson for an inside bucket to start the second period. GC answered with 10 consecutive points – Walls from three, a foul-line jumper from Perry, and Vince Dawson III's baseline bucket and trifecta in succession – to take its second and final slim lead of the evening.
Scott County stormed back with the next 15 points. Richardson reclaimed the lead with a hoop before five straight points from Haynes, including an open three.
Richardson's third-chance layup and 3-pointers by Haynes and Glenn stretched it to 30-16 with just over a minute to play in the half.
“We did the same thing against Madison Central (a 71-66 home loss Saturday). We'd make a run, they'd call timeout, and we'd go flat,” Page said. “When we couldn't score, we couldn't press. We weren't able to do much of anything. But at the end of the day, you've got to give them credit. They came out here and smacked us.”
Bad SC shot selection and a spurt of inspired defense from GC sliced the lead in half in the final 58 seconds before intermission.
Burrell's deep 3-pointer drew a backdoor cut for two by Mosby as a counter punch, but Malachi Moreno, Walls and Christian Martin scored in a late flurry that whittled the Warhawks' gap to 32-25.
“I just got over two broken elbows from earlier in the summer, and I think I might have hurt my wrist hitting a locker after that,” Glenn quipped. “We really tried to as a group think about quarter by quarter. Not look at the big picture. This team with the inexperience, playing one moment at a time is a key.”
Hamilton scored off a steal to start the second half and restore the Cards' composure. Richardson followed his two hoops by finding Grigsby for an easy one at the end of a long possession, restoring the double-digit lead.
“We've been working day in, day out, going over pinch defense, not trapping the ball, talking more while we're in the defensive end,” Grigsby said. “We're finally grooving together, becoming one, solid team.”
It remained a dozen, 48-36, after Tye Schureman's score via the offensive glass early in the fourth before Richardson, Mosby, Hamilton and Haynes' jam amounted to a 8-0 gust that slammed the door.
“The disappointing part is that they quit on us. In the fourth quarter, they flat out quit, which is sad. Didn't show any heart. Didn't show any heart all night,” Page said. “Love these guys to death, but a lot of times their talk is bigger than what they show on the floor, and that comes back to practice. It's hard to work hard in a game if you don't do it in practice.
"We've put 32 minutes together," he added. "The problem is it's been all week. We didn't put 32 minutes together in one night.”
GC will get three consecutive days to work out those kinks – rare in this COVID-19 compressed season – before hosting Franklin County in the 41st District opener Friday.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, head to East Jessamine on Tuesday night with a fresh dose of self-efficacy.
“Some of us we down. Last year we started out rough, but we bounced back real quick. With COVID and everything, that pushed us back quite a bit,” Grigsby said. “Usually we have quite a few scrimmages under out belt. We didn't have any of that this year. The whole JV team came up starting varsity this year. Elias and I are the only returning starters. But we're coming together now.”
Coach Glenn, now 2-1 against GC in the brief history of the county rivalry, echoed those optimistic sentiments.
“Again, most of these kids didn't play AAU and hadn't played real games for 10 months,” he said. “You can do things in practice, but once you start that first game, we didn't know what we were gonna shake out like. We've done some good things, and we've still got some things we need to work on.”