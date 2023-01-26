Gage Richardson ascended into 'give him the ball and get out of his way' territory on Monday night.
The sophomore wing from Great Crossing remains one of the most dangerous 3-point shooters in the state, although this season that has meant a higher volume and a slightly lower percentage for the top-five Warhawks.
In the fourth quarter of a home district clash with Frankfort, Richardson transformed from dangerous to infallible. He buried four 3-pointers in a row, one roughly 25 feet from the basket, and helped GC stave off a night-long upset bid with a 69-55 triumph.
“I don't know, I was just feeling my shot there. I was just starting to get open, hitting, what was it, four in a row?” Richardson said. “Yeah, I was just hoping they would keep giving it to me and I would keep shooting.”
Richardson added a less glamorous drive to the hoop and two free throws to serve up 16 of his team-high 19 points in the final chapter.
Perhaps a little leery after GC coach Steve Page's halftime lecture to the entire team about taking too many threes — those not in the flow of the Warhawks' inside-out offense, at least — Richardson attempted only one shot in the third period and was 1-for-4 on the night entering the fourth.
“Any way you slice it, Gage's four threes in the fourth quarter made the difference,” Page said. “I got on the team pretty hard about taking too many threes in the first half, so you could tell early third quarter he just didn't want to shoot any. I kind of got on him before he took his first one about 'shoot the basketball.' I knew when he let go of his first one, then got the second one, I knew three or four would come.”
Also nearly silenced in the first half, sophomore center Malachi Moreno dominated the third quarter in similar fashion on his way to a second-half double-double.
Moreno scored nine out of the locker room to turn GC's surprising 30-25 halftime deficit into a 43-38 lead. He wound up with 13 points and 14 rebounds.
Junius Burrell scored 11 of his 15 prior to intermission to propel Great Crossing (19-3 overall, 5-0 41st District). Vince Dawson III, presented with a commemorative ball prior to the game for becoming the first male player to surpass 1,000 points at GC, added 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
It marked the second time in less than a week that a district opponent had the Hawks on the ropes until deep in the second half. Western Hills used its brawn to fuel those upset hopes last Tuesday.
Frankfort (10-9, 2-4) relied on the one-two punch of Jordan Blythe (18 points) and Caleb Hack (16 points) and a stubborn 3-2 zone, goading GC into perimeter shots that simply didn't fall for most of the evening.
“They didn't show us anything we didn't expect,” Page said. “We just didn't do what we needed to answer 'em. We got up 5-0 so easily that if the kid doesn't make a three, I'm not sure we don't break 'em early if we make another basket.”
Richardson lit the fuse in that quick start, first with his lob to Dawson on a backdoor cut for a thunderous dunk, then a corner three.
The Warhawks stretched that lead to 13-7 before the Panthers piled up 13 consecutive points to make it clear they would be more than a mere sparring partner.
Threes from Thurman Wade and Carter Gilbert brought Frankfort within a point at the end of the first quarter. Hack erupted after a scoreless opening stanza with eight points in the second.
“It's a long season. We didn't have a very good practice (Sunday) night, and it carried over to tonight. To say I'm shocked would be a lie,” Page said. “We looked lethargic on offense, really not looking to attack. Junius attacked a couple times, but besides that. Honestly I thought they pushed our big kids around in the first half.”
Moreno roared to life with a 3-point play that pulled the Warhawks within a bucket, 34-32, midway through the third.
It was an early installment in a 15-0 run. Richardson fed Dawson for another alley-oop before a Moreno jam etched the exclamation point.
“We were focusing more on trying to get it to Malachi and Jeremiah (Godfrey),” Richardson said. “They started out in that 3-2. That was a little bit different for us. We don't play against that too often. After the first half we played better defense, more energy and got things going.”
GC forced four of Frankfort's 13 turnovers in the fourth quarter, continuing to push the tempo and setting the stage for Richardson's barrage.
After a potential dagger with 6:24 left, he hit a heat check from three steps beyond the top of the arc to give Great Crossing its first double-digit lead.
“We almost felt like tonight we had to pressure them in order to make things happen,” Page said. “They were down five late in the third quarter, early fourth, and just satisfied to hold it and be within a couple of possessions. In a game like that where you're the obvious favorite, you do not want to be in a position where there's three or four minutes left and it's a one or two-possession game.”
Godfrey sandwiched another dunk, courtesy of Burrell, between Richardson's two encore threes. GC’s surge hit 27-4 during that sequence.
The third win in four nights and sixth in a row wasn't one for the memory bank and possibly gave potential 11th Region tournament foes a blueprint the Warhawks will have to shred in order to reach their goals.
“This far into the season numbers don't lie,” Page said. “Statistics show we're an average 3-point shooting team, and with our height across the board and our ability to attack the goal, teams are going to play zone like they did tonight as the season continues, especially after watching this film. We've got to understand we've got to attack gaps and draw people.”
Both teams have only three days to adjust for Friday's rematch at Wilkinson Gym in Frankfort. That precedes Saturday's neutral-court showdown with Lexington Catholic at Franklin County.
GC and Frankfort could wind up meeting in the semifinal round of the district tournament next month. The Warhawks have won five in a row in the series since dropping an overtime verdict in the 2019-20 playoffs.
“We've been blowing everyone out, so I think this is good for us,” Richardson said.