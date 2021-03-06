Nobody who watched Scott County go back and forth with Frederick Douglass for Friday’s entire first half and most of the third quarter would have seen a 7½-minute dry spell with only one field goal coming.
It was a harrowing stretch the Cardinals couldn’t afford against the explosive Broncos, who tightened their grip on first place in the 42nd District with a late getaway to a 69-55 victory in Lexington.
Fourteen consecutive points bridged the closing stages of the third period with the start of the fourth and gave Douglass (12-1, 3-0) the upper hand in a game that previously featured 15 lead changes.
JZ Middleton led SC (8-9, 2-4) with 14 points. Jeremy Hamilton scored the bulk of his 13 off well-timed tip-ins to go along with nine rebounds, while early back-to-back 3-pointers propelled Micah Glenn to 11.
Kai Simpson, Khamri McMullen and Julius Scearce each hit a go-ahead three in the third quarter for Douglass. DaShawn Jackson followed Scearce with another to put Douglass up by four, 43-39.
One free throw from Glenn and a drive by Elias Richardson trimmed the margin back to one. By the time the Cardinals’ offense was heard from again on a pull-up jumper by Middleton with 3:57 left, it was a 13-point disparity.
Douglass’ run crested at 20-3, and the home team cruised to the finish on its senior night.
Jackson combined 24 points with 12 points for the Broncos, who defeated the Cards for the fifth time in their six meetings over the past two seasons. Tyson Barrett added 12 on 6-for-7 shooting.
That efficiency was an overriding factor in the win for Douglass, which shot 52.7 percent from the field compared to Scott County’s 35 percent.
Richardson added six points and six rebounds for the Cardinals. Fellow senior Chase Grigsby dished out three assists and made three steals.
Glenn’s bombs staked SC to an 8-3 lead. Douglass answered an inside bucket by Hamilton with six consecutive points to nose in front for the first time.
Hamilton’s tip-back and a Middleton three christened the second quarter and vaulted SC in front, 19-15. Middleton countered a 3-point play from Zayden Fergerson with back-to-back deliveries from deep for a 26-22 edge with 3:55 to play.
Douglass scored nine of the next 11 points, seven by Jackson, but a free throw from Glenn and another tip from Hamilton tied it at 31 going into the locker room.
Scott County took its final lead on consecutive hoops from Nick Mosby and Hamilton, the latter making it 39-37 with 3:33 to go in the third.
Jackson fueled the Broncos’ finishing kick with two straight hoops to close the third quarter. Simpson, Barrett (twice), Scearce and Fergerson all scored without an answer at the outset of the fourth.
SC will wrap up the district and regular-season schedules Monday at home against Henry Clay.
Bryan Station 65, Great Crossing 56
For the second time this week, the tank ran dry for Great Crossing boys’ basketball after a spirited third-quarter comeback against a Lexington opponent.
Bryan Station used a 12-2 run to break open a two-point game and buried its free throws down the stretch to polish off a 65-56 win Friday on its home court.
GC (8-11) knocked a nine-point gap down to two late in the third quarter. Two 3-pointers from Carson Walls, sandwiched around a drive by Daquis Brown, brought the Warhawks within 45-43, in the final minute.
JMarious Lindsay buried a three from left corner to stop the bleeding. Myles Morones’ short jumper in traffic and a transition layup from Jayden Biggers gave the Defenders breathing room to start the fourth.
Walls found Brown for a fast break layup to slow the train, but Biggers’ short baseline jumper and a three from Timonte Newsome stretched the margin to a dozen.
Lindsay led all scorers with 18 points for Bryan Station (6-8). He was 8-for-8 from the free throw line, where his team went 20-for-24.
Trent Grundy added 13 points, while Terik Mulder tallied 10. Morones had seven points and six rebounds.
Walls topped the Warhawks with 12 points. Junius Burrell coupled 11 points with four assists,
Brown, Kalib Perry and Vince Dawson all finished with eight points. Brown supplemented those numbers with five rebounds and four steals. Perry and Dawson led the charge on the boards for GC with seven and six, respectively.
Bryan Station staved off Great Crossing’s mini-runs to lead 11-8 after one quarter and 29-23 at the half.
GC set the tone for its comeback bid with a 6-0 surge midway through the third period. Perry scored on an out-of-bounds play before Dawson got to the rim twice, the latter on a backdoor cut at the end of a feed from Christian Martin.
The Warhawks return to action Saturday at home against Paris with a 7:30 p.m. start.