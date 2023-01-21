During the same years that Scott County athletics have regrouped from the launch of a new school, Sayre has started a football program, won back-to-back 42nd District championships in baseball and evolved into something much more dangerous than a reliably beatable little brother in boys' basketball.
So while Tuesday night's end to a spotless history against the Class 1A Spartans may have seemed inevitable with the current direction of things, it was still startling to watch it happen on the Cards' home court in the form of a 17-2 run over the final 5:36 to seal a 57-46 verdict.
Sayre entered the game 0-25 against Scott County since the Cardinals and Spartans became district foes in the 2005-06 season.
“I don't know if we got tired of what, but on their behalf, they took a couple of big shots, big threes that may have been ill-advised, but they made 'em,” SC coach Tim Glenn said.
Scott County (8-12 overall, 1-2 district) fell from ahead after swarming defensive pressure and the resulting groundswell of layups erased a 24-13 halftime deficit.
Nick Mosby backed up a basket by drawing a charge to give SC a chance to grab its first lead of the night, and Da'Quis Brown cashed in with a drive to make it 41-40 at the six-minute mark.
“Third quarter and beginning of the fourth we brought the heat and got back into it,” Glenn said. “We played some different combinations. That's kind of what we did over at Mercer County the other night.”
The Cards won that one going away, and an encore appeared imminent when Noah Gallagher's put-back started a 3-point play to produce a 44-40 lead with 5:36 to go.
Instead, Brock Coffman buried a 3-pointer to coincide with a Cardinal cold snap. Ian Reesor tied it at 44 with one free throw at the 4:56 mark, and Coffman's second-chance hoop restored the Spartans' advantage a minute later.
Micah Glenn's baseline jumper brought SC within a pair at 48-46, but Grady Johnson answered from the same distance at the other end. After an empty possession for the Cards, the Spartans drained more than a minute from the clock before Reesor rained down a dagger trifecta from the right corner.
“We had a couple possessions where we got shots like I thought we were getting before, but we missed 'em and just didn't recover back,” Tim Glenn said.
Mosby led SC with 15 points. Glenn added 10. They were the only Cardinals to score prior to the third quarter. Brown broke free with eight in the second half.
Reesor (19 points, seven rebounds), Coffman (14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals) and Davis Miller (11 points, eight boards) starred for Sayre (13-5, 2-0), which already owned a road district win over defending 11th Region champion Henry Clay.
“I'm still proud of our guys the way they battled and competed, but 1-for-18 from the 3-point line, and they shot 24 free throws to our seven. It's tough to win any game that's like that,” Glenn said.
SC made only six of 24 field goal tries prior to intermission and heated up to a mere 35.1 percent overall.