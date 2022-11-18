PARIS — Saturday's scrimmage in the Russ Day Preseason Jamboree exhibited both the most notable asset and potentially the glaring liability of the Scott County boys' basketball team this season.
In the credit column: The Cardinals' ability to bury 3-pointers in rapid-fire succession if given any space. Micah Glenn buried three in a row to go with two Nick Mosby free throws, giving SC a double-digit lead over Cooper only five minutes into the running-time contest.
The debits, for now, are in the form of bigger opponents' ability to pound the paint at will against a Cards' lineup lacking a player taller than 6-foot-4.
Cooper exploited its advantage in that category with an inside-out clinic to launch its comeback, then a parade to the free-throw line that sealed a 51-45 win at Bourbon County High School.
“Rebounding, it will be interesting to see the table on that,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “They've got a big group. I told them that would be a test to see how we're gonna be rebounding-wise.”
Micah Glenn scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter. SC led 20-10 after the first 10-minute, continuous-clock period before being held to a total of 11 points in the two middle chapters.
Nick Mosby — SC's longest starter, but needed on the wing because of his skill set as a streaky perimeter shooter and explosive scorer — added 11 points, including six of seven from the line.
“We quit scoring,” coach Glenn said. “We had five points in the second quarter and six points in the third.”
JZ Middleton and Larmarion McGrapth chipped in six points apiece for the Cardinals, with two each Noah Gallagher and Harrison Owens.
SC played without one of its seven seniors, Da'Quis Brown, due to the Cards' football season continuing into the third round of the playoffs.
“This is one of the earliest times we've ever played a scrimmage,” Glenn said. “I think it's gonna be good for us. There were good things there.”
Andy Johnson and Yamil Rondon led Cooper with 13 points each. Caleb Brooks bolstered the Jaguars with 11.
Rondon, Johnson and Gavin Lutz were a combined 9-for-10 from the line in the fourth quarter for Cooper, which was 3-for-11 prior to that. SC went 9-for-13 at the stripe.
Size and second chances weren't an issue out of the gate with the senior Glenn — healthy after his past two seasons were sidetracked by knee injuries — burying his first three shots.
Mosby swished another from beyond the arc before quarter's end for Scott County, which hit more threes (eight) than twos (six) on the day.
Cooper smartly switched defenses and knocked SC out of his rhythm for the duration.
“Last year they played in a couple games we were scouting, and they always mixed it up there,” Tim Glenn said. “They played a little zone in the second quarter. That got us on our heels, and we just never got back to where we were setting screens.”
Brooks notched nine points in the first half to help Cooper claw back into it. The Jaguars trailed only 25-22 at the half and took their initial lead on a left corner three from Johnson two minutes into the third period.
Triples by JZ Middeton (second quarter) and Glenn and McGrapth (third) were SC's only field goals in the middle quarters.
“In the first half what kept them in it was offensive rebounds,” Tim Glenn said. “We had none that we scored on. It was one and done, so we've got to find a way to get those rebounds.”
The bombs by McGrapth and Glenn restored the Cards' advantage at 31-30 before Rondon's tradition 3-point play put Cooper back on top.
Lead changes remained fast and furious early in the final period.
Middleton's second 3-pointer and an old-fashioned 3-point play from Mosby made it a 37-35 SC lead.
Gallagher's strong drive to the rim broke a 37-all tie before another go-ahead three by Johnson.
Mosby answered with two free throws for a 41-40 Cardinal edge before the Jaguars countered with six consecutive points to seal the deal.
“It's good to see ourselves against other people and watch some film and see some ways in which we gain some advantages,” Glenn said.
Scott County will host Highlands at 2 p.m. Saturday in its second scrimmage before tipping off the regular season Tuesday, Nov. 29 at East Jessamine. The Cards won't play their home opener until the Billy Hicks Classic presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics on Dec. 7.