Three games into the boys' basketball season, it's fair to say Scott County is streaky.
On the heels of an early 18-point deficit that SC sliced to a pair of possessions over the weekend in a loss to highly regarded Greenwood, the Cardinals scored the first eight points Tuesday against Harrison County.
They also turned up the heat in a surge of 10 unanswered points that bridged the first and second halves, and it still wasn't enough to stave off a head-scratching 59-56 loss to the Thorobreds.
Harrison County buried three consecutive 3-pointers — two by Braylon Hinton and another from JD Kendall — to ward off the third-period swing and transform a tie into a nine-point gap.
Scott County (1-2) never tasted the lead again.
“We've got to be better at covering out,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “That's what hurt us over at LCA against Greenwood. We had the one bad quarter. Over there we had the bad quarter and then cut it all the way to six at one point. Tonight we couldn't even string together two or three.”
If turning the switch on and off in a trap game on the eve of the Toyota Classic didn't sabotage Scott County, fouls did.
A dozen free throws fueled Kaydon Custard's game-high 20 points for Harrison County (1-2), which went 19-for-24 from the line compared to SC's 7-for-10. Much of that disparity was a direct result of an equally glaring 30-19 gap on the glass.
“It's disappointing,” Glenn said. “I told them, look, I'll take the responsibility. I signed up for every loss to be my fault, and it is. I went in the locker room and we weren't ready to play. I got on them for their demeanor as soon as we got in there.”
Hinton added 11 points for the Breds, who worked inside-out for six open threes to offset their 15 turnovers.
Nick Mosby led the Cardinals with 14 points and five assists. Jeremy Hamilton put together 12 points, eight rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals, while Micah Glenn added 11 points despite missing half the game due to the mounting whistles.
It didn't look like much of a contest when the Cards charged to an 8-0 lead on the shoulders of two 3-pointers by Glenn, including a bank shot from well beyond the arc.
“We came out hot, hit a couple shots right off the bat, and from that point we just got the mentality, a little relaxed,” Tim Glenn said. “They punched, and we didn't counter.”
SC only notched one more field goal in the opening period, a transition lay-up from Mosby after a deflection by Andrew Willhite.
In between, Harrison County embarked on a 10-2 run to snag its first lead, including 3-pointers courtesy of Hinton and Clay Carpenter.
Harrison County went 8-for-8 from the line in the second quarter, leading by eight before Hamilton's inside bucket and Mosby's triple courtesy of a JZ Middleton steal trimmed it to 27-24 at the half.
“One thing I was proud of was Jeremy Hamilton,” Glenn said. “I told the guys Jeremy showed what it means to want to.”
Micah Glenn banked in another three and Hamilton delivered down low, each giving SC the lead early in the third quarter. Carpenter's jumper from the left elbow pulled the Thorobreds even and played warm-up act for the symphony of threes.
SC was missing Glenn and Isaiah Haynes with four fouls apiece during that dry spell.
“We kept those guys out for a long time,” Coach Glenn said. “I may have kept them too long.”
Mosby, Hamilton and key reserve Larmarion McGrapth did all the scoring as SC erased most of a 42-34 deficit. Mosby's drive made it 48-47 just inside the four-minute mark. Custard combined with Richard Harris to make five of six from the line to put SC in catch-up mode for the duration.
A 3-point play from Mosby whittled the margin from six to three with 55 seconds left, but an uncontested baseline drive by Carpenter furnished the answer and provided a fitting final note.
“Best thing about these last two games is it's Dec. 7,” Glenn said. “There's things we've got to fix if we want to be successful, and we'll be in here tomorrow working on them.”
SC hosted Lafayette on Thursday to tip off the Toyota Classic.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.